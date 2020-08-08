Courtesy of Matt Sauer at MFSWNB Investments:

Active management is short quality.

How does that happen?

The Tail.

One of the central themes of Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” is the debate over those responsible for winning championships. Is it the organization or the players? In the investment world the debate is whether active or passive management will outperform in the future.

In the basketball championship world, history is everything. There is a decided champion. In the investment world, history is used as a prop for the pundit to make any point at any time. If the pundit wants to make the case for reversion to the mean, historical charts are shown. If the pundit wants to prove otherwise, the charts are simply turned upside down.

Quality Wins?

The age-old phrase from proponents of active management is that the curated portfolio represents higher quality stocks. The idea of not owning quality just cannot be considered, yet almost the entire active industry participants are considerably short quality in 2020. There will be calculated references to the gap between the Russell 1000 Value Index and its Growth counterpart. The hyperbolic statements will follow the chart- once in a lifetime, black swan and not predictable. How did we get here?

Active management requires diversification to protect the downside of being wrong but fails to protect the upside of being right. Morningstar allows investors to look at the concentrated positions in the fund of a stock. Normally this allows an insight into an active manager’s researched opinion on a stock and is meant to allow insight into the positions of the most heralded active managers. Currently the category designated for bold stock pickers is populated with ETFs that hold 25-35% in Amazon. Almost all of them have a 5 Star rating. There is no one given the marching orders to cut back the position in the name of risk management. Being right has never been so profitable.

What Everyone Knows

Its no secret to intelligent investors that Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet are quality companies. As a group they hold more cash that the United States tax receipts from corporations for the years 2018 and 2019 combined. Their track record on making acquisitions is unparalleled by other companies. Alphabet’s YouTube acquisition for $1.65 billion has a significantly divergent outcome from McClatchy’s $4.5 billion acquisition of Knight-Ridder. Alphabet’s deal was announced on October 9, 2006 while Gary Pruitt of McClatchy announced on March 13, 2006 that “…with a cold hard eye focused on our exacting and long-standing criteria” that “…we dare not go into battle with anything less than the best and strongest company we can create.” The New York Times mentioned that YouTube had been in business less than a year but had 50 million customers and more market share than the acquirer in their niche. No brave pronouncements on the future were made.

The value investing community that has been waiting for the reversion to the mean of the tech giants will continue to wait. As we have written so often that our readers must feel we believe it is dogma, the tech giants business models are strengthening as they become substitute products for industries once considered to have no correlation to their activities. Entertainment, travel and hospitality are targets now and the resetting of their industry profits has just begun.

The Tail

Now returning to our beleaguered active managers, why can’t they outperform the Russell 1000 Index, let alone the QQQ? Its because the position sizes of the outperforming stocks are outside of the risk tolerance of the active, concentrated managers. The Russell 1000 Growth has a 38% weighting in the big 5 while the QQQ has about 150-200 basis points more of each holding. The “protection” put in place as risk management is creating the opposite effect. Active management is underweighting the highest quality companies to allow diversification in lesser quality. The original idea of cutting off the tail of underperformers by active management has been transposed to cutting off the tail of the highest performers.

“The fault, dear Brutus is not in the stars but in our selves” Shakespeare

In the documentary “The Last Dance “the players never reverted to the mean; the organization forced the collapse of the team. Active managers have been espousing their skills of curating good stocks as an organization. Meanwhile they have been responsible for their collapse in performance, not the stocks for not reverting to the mean.

--Matt Sauer, MWSWNB Investments. Originally published here.