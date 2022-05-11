Skip to main content
Betting On Zero Podcast: Tucker Carlson & Stablecoins

Betting On Zero Podcast: Tucker Carlson & Stablecoins

Burke got invited on Tucker Carlson Today to talk GameStop

Burke got invited on Tucker Carlson Today to talk GameStop

Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the ninth episode of Season Two.

John, who regularly appears on financial news networks, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero, and as of just two months ago, Gaming Wall Street, now on HBO Max.

Gaming Wall Street is an HBO Max Original, produced by our little old Biltmore Films, Prodigium Pictures and Gunpowder & Sky. The film was directed by Tobias Deml. The two-part documentary explores the GameStop and meme stock trading frenzy and the light it cast on the dark plumbing of Wall Street.

In this new episode, as John is midway through his dive down the rabbit hole that is TerraUSD, the stablecoin that wasn't so stable, when Burke gently reminds him about something interesting and highly unexpected that happened last week--Burke got invited to go on Tucker Carlson Today to talk about GameStop. After a whirlwind sequence of events, Burke traveled to Tucker's studio to talk about the meme stock frenzy that of course was the subject of Gaming Wall Street. Tune in to see how the interview went (spoiler alert--Burke did not think he sounded as stupid as he feared he might, at least in his own mind.)

After paying proper homage to Burke's 15 minutes of fame, the conversation turned back to TerraUSD, the crypto stablecoin that wasn't--and what may in fact be the canary in the coal mine for the entire crypto ecosystem and potentially other ecosystems. As much as we try, algorithmic-backing of a digital currency is not a subject we really comprehend. But try, and laugh we do!

And of course, no episode of the Betting On Zero podcast would be complete without us bashing Russia and China for their brutal regimes.

And of course, this leads us to Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter! We'll see what happens!

Rates are up again and, stocks are down further. Tune in to hear more about what's happening in the always exciting financial markets, and enjoy!

square-Gaming-wall-st
Capital Markets

Betting On Zero Podcast: Burke goes on Tucker; we talk stablecoins.

In this episode of the Betting On Zero podcast, we talk about the trouble in stablecoin land, whatever that is, and Burke gets his 15 minutes of fame on Tucker Carlson Today. A highly entertaining episode to say the least.

By Burke Kooncejust now
images-95
Cool With A Capital C

Apocalypse Tomorrow

Duke and North Carolina face off tomorrow in Coach K's last game ever against the Heels. The stakes have never been higher, as the end of an era draws near.

By Burke KoonceApr 1, 2022
square-Gaming-wall-st
Cool With A Capital C

Betting On Zero Podcast: More fun with GameStop and AMC

What does it mean for the movies when a theater chain buys a gold mining company instead of building more theaters? More on this and other zany market questions in the latest episode of the Betting On Zero podcast.

By Burke KoonceMar 15, 2022
1679494_WM_MO_Gaming Wall St_KA_27x40_RGB_TuneIn
Cool With A Capital C

Let's talk about the new GameStop doc on HBO Max

Betting On Zero Podcast hosts Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss Gaming Wall Street, the new GameStop documentary, with Tobias Deml.

By Burke KoonceMar 1, 2022
IMG_7042
Cool With A Capital C

Betting On Zero Podcast: Rabbit hole!

Down the rabbit hole of crypto fraud, bored apes, sad apes and Meta

By Burke KoonceFeb 4, 2022
IMG_7042
Capital Markets

Betting On Zero Podcast: Special guest Anne Stevenson-Yang

Great discussion of Evergrande and the Chinese real estate problem, and of course crypto.

By Burke KoonceFeb 4, 2022
images-8
Capital Markets

When The Ride Gets Bumpy

Market volatility has returned. How will your portfolio react?

By Burke KoonceFeb 4, 2022
images-93
Cool With A Capital C

A Toast To Mr. Scrooge

Sometimes it takes Ebenezer Scrooge to remind us of the true meaning, not just of Christmas, but of our lives!

By Burke KoonceDec 23, 2021
IMG_7042
Capital Markets

Betting On Zero Podcast, Holiday Episode

John and Burke talk about Scrooge, markets, inflation, and other modern inconveniences. This is a great, fun, and short holiday episode. Enjoy!

By Burke KoonceDec 23, 2021