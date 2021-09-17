September 17, 2021
Betting On Zero Podcast: Season Two

Herbalife, Evergrande, ESG and Uranium: All Radioactive This Week!
John Holmes

Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the first episode of Season Two!

John, who is on the board of Maven, owner of TheStreet.com and other media properties, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero.

In this episode, we dive right into familiar territory we discuss Herbalife, the stock of which imploded earlier this week after a disappointing outlook. Amazing how the stock gets crushed right after Icahn sells out!

Speaking of implosions, no discussion would be complete this week without a conversation about the apparent insolvency of the largest property developer in China, which is in the process of defaulting on close to $400 billion in liabilities. We discuss what Evergrande, which we have been following for years, means for markets and whether Xi can bring himself to bail out a billionaire.

Our chat about China leads to a discussion about commodities and what we think might be in store for global commodity prices and what we think about the ESG movement at the moment. Finally, our commodities talk begets a fascinating discussion about Wall Street Bets' latest darling, the uranium market.

We're really glad to be back for Season Two with this super fun and interesting episode. We hope you enjoy it.

John Fichthorn is on the board of Maven, which owns TheStreet.com and other media properties. Burke Koonce is the Investment Strategist at Trust Company of the South. Opinions are their own. Not investment advice.  

