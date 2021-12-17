Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the second episode of Season Two!

John, who regularly appears on financial news networks and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero.

In this episode, we start off with a discussion of China and its faltering property markets and what this might mean for Chinese equity markets and beyond. Now that Evergrande is basically under administration by the Chinese government, are the problems getting cleaned up or are they just beginning?

Our China chat leads into a discussion of commodity prices and their direction, which naturally feeds into a discussion about inflation. Did the Fed just smush inflationary pressures or will it need to do a heckuva lot more?

Finally we delve into the meme stock implosion currently taking place and we talk about how desperately this country needs to improve the way it teaches its citizens about investing, which is that it doesn't.

We're really glad to be back with this super fun and interesting episode. We hope you enjoy it.

John Fichthorn is on the board of Maven, which owns TheStreet.com and other media properties. Burke Koonce is the Investment Strategist at Trust Company of the South. Opinions are their own. Not investment advice.