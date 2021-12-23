Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Betting On Zero, Holiday Episode
    Publish date:

    Scrooge's Outlook on Christmas, Markets, Inflation and Other Modern Inconveniences
    Author:

    John Holmes

    Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the third episode of Season Two!

    John, who regularly appears on financial news networks and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero.

    In this episode, a little shorter than some in keeping with the holiday spirit, we begin by griping about the holiday spirit. John reveals how he feels about Ebenezer Scrooge (gee, we wonder!) and this of course gives way to a discussion of the holiday stress and anxiety, despite of and in some cases because of modern technology. Speaking of tech and Scrooge, we have a fast-paced discussion about the recent performance of the broad tech sector and small caps in the financial markets and what it might portend for next year.

    As most economic discussions do these days, we come around to talking about inflation vs. deflation and what everyone thinks about it, from JP Morgan to hoagie makers in Brooklyn.

    This is a great little pre-holiday episode. If you're looking for some holiday cheer, this is a good place to find some. We hope you enjoy it, and have a wonderful holiday season.

    Capital Markets

