Special guest Anne Stevenson Yang of J Capital Research.

John Holmes

Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the fourth episode of Season Two!

John, who regularly appears on financial news networks, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero. Keep your eyes peeled for their next film, due out in the first quarter of this year.

In this episode, we are joined by Anne Stevenson-Yang, who runs J Capital Research Ltd., a research firm specializing in China. Anne is considered one of the premier China-focused investment research analysts on the planet and we were thrilled to have her join us, as China's economic problems seem to be deepening.

As Evergrande's problems spread and other companies feel the affects of the real estate slowdown, what will be the next shoe to drop? Will this have an impact on asset classes beyond just China?

No episode with Anne would be complete without discussing of some great old China shorts, some of which worked and some of which did not, but many involved players who are still making news today, and not in a good way.

Of course, like many discussions of China, this leads to a brief discussion of crypto, so this episode has a little something for everyone.

This is a great episode with which to kick off the New Year. We hope you enjoy it, and have a great weekend.

IMG_7042
