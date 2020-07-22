It was a little more than five years ago when Forbes put Bill Ackman on its cover and anointed him Baby Buffett. Fresh off a great investing year in 2014, when his hedge fund’s net returns were more than 40 percent, Ackman was on top of the investing world. Assets under management at Pershing Square, Ackman’s investment vehicle, surpassed $20 billion. He was then, as now, a media darling.The cover turned out to be the equivalent of the Sports Illustrated curse.

Ackman’s Midas touch turned leaden, with high profile losses in investments such as Valeant and Herbalife. He finished 2015 down 20.5 percent and his fund continued to post negative net returns for another three years.

That began to change in 2019. Refocusing on value investing and eschewing activism paid off last year, with net returns of 58 percent.

But even that eye-popping number barely registered with the investing public—certainly not in comparison to this year. In what has to have been one of the greatest trades of all time, Ackman famously hedged his firm’s capital before the financial markets imploded in late February, turning a $27 million position into a $2.6 billion gain, a 100-bagger than more than offset the firm’s market losses. But more famous, or rather, infamous, was his appearance of CNBC on March 18 in which he said “Hell Is Coming” in the absence of a national coordinated response to COVID-19. Of course, the interview, taken in its entirety, offered a far more bullish stance regarding the financial markets, but the timbre in his voice and his conviction about the seriousness of the pandemic combined with CNBC’s relentless repetition the sound bite seemed to stoke the market’s fear. He was accused of fear mongering, talking his book and potentially even frontrunning. None of these was true, and Pershing Square investors are having a very good year in 2020 indeed.

Now Ackman is back on CNBC. The reason for the interview this morning was to talk about his new investment vehicle, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), he is launching. A SPAC is basically when investors give a manager a “blank check” to go invest in companies as he sees fit. SPACs do not have the best reputations, as investors tend to give up transparency and economics in exchange for investment prowess. A SPAC is like a hedge fund in that sense, but the entity is a publicly traded corporation. In the case of Ackman’s SPAC, from what I gather, Ackman’s fees seem remarkably low, and the deal structure suggests that investors in the SPAC, called Tontine Holdings, do find themselves alongside Ackman instead of behind him. Ackman told CNBC this morning that the goal is to take advantage of current market conditions that make large initial public offerings extra difficult—because of the notable lack of visibility caused by the pandemic coupled with the upcoming election. By accessing capital through a SPAC, companies can circumvent the lengthy and onerous process of going public the traditional way.

Ackman offered up WeWork as an example of a unicorn that did not make it through the IPO process intact—it may not have been the best example. The unforgiving daylight of the process seems to have uncovered real problems at the company, but I think Ackman’s point was that due to regulatory rules, the company was unable to respond to questions raised and defend itself. The result was an orgy of negative news about the company, which then in turn had real world negative impacts on the business.

Ackman went on to say he continued to be bullish long-term about the U.S., though his belief was that we would not really be out of the woods economically until the second half of next year. Joe Kernan tried to get in a few shots about the Hell Is Coming remark, but Ackman generally was able to keep the interview on track, from his perspective anyway. It seems as though Ackman is back.

I got to know Bill Ackman years ago when I was working on a documentary in which he was prominently featured. The film was called Betting On Zero, and focused on his battle against Herbalife, which he had called a pyramid scheme. He and his team had done a breathtaking amount of homework and research to back up his claims, but his quest ultimately failed, in no small part because of his practically unique ability to draw critics. A past nemesis, Carl Icahn, swooped in to buy more than 20 percent of the company, and basically waited out Ackman’s short. Valeant, probably Ackman’s biggest investment mistake ever, seemed to draw bears who were able to turn Ackman’s presence into a liability for the company, apart from Valeant’s actual accounting issues. I can’t put my finger on what draws these people out, and some of them are friends of mine—but it has to be related to Bill’s confidence in himself. It comes across as arrogance sometimes. It’s the effluent produced by his own skills not as an investor but as a self-advocate. There’s no doubt in my mind he thought he was dead right about Herbalife just like he was dead right to buy credit default swaps before the market panic earlier this year.

Time will tell about his new company. The only thing for sure is that the likes of CNBC and Forbes will be covering his every move, good or bad, and his detractors will be pulling for him to fail.

As Bill once famously said, “It’s a certainty.”

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. https://www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce