Sippy Cups Recalled Due to Potentially Serious Problem

Manufacturer plans redesign of product to eliminate possible risk to youngsters.

Green Sprouts, which makes natural baby products, said it is voluntarily recalling about 10,500 stainless steel cups and bottles due to a lead poisoning hazard.

The recall applies to the Green Sprouts 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup and its 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle, according to an alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

The bottom base of the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, which poses a potential lead poisoning hazard to children.

Consumers are being asked to immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups, the commission said, and contact Green Sprouts for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported, but the Asheville, N.C. company has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off exposing the solder dot.

The cups are sold at chain retailers including Whole Foods and Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) - Get Free Report Buy Buy Baby chain and on Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

The company said in a statement on its website that it uses third-party labs “to ensure that testing of our products is completed without bias and per established regulations and agreed-upon safety standards.”

'Negligible Risk to Health and Safety'

"Testing of this component was omitted by the CPSC-approved third party lab because this part of the product is inaccessible under normal use," the statement said. "Had we been aware that a component containing lead in these products could become accessible, we wouldn’t have put them on the market; now that we know, we are voluntarily recalling these products."

The company said there is "negligible risk to the health and safety of users."

"As we approach the redesign of these products, whose benefits for keeping drinks cold safely have made them a popular choice for parents, we will ensure that lead is not used as a soldering material, no matter whether it would be accessible," Green Sprouts said.

The recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options: a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle; a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle, or a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap."

The tracking codes printed at the bottom of the recalled products are 29218V06985, 35719V06985 and 33020V06985. They were sold between January 2020 and September 2022.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that children six-years-old and younger are most susceptible to the effects of lead.

Even low levels of lead in children's bloodstream can result in behavior and learning problems; lower IQ and hyperactivity; slowed growth; hearing problems, and anemia, the agency said.

Lead and lead compounds have been used in a wide variety of products found in and around most homes, the EPA said, including paint, ceramics, pipes and plumbing materials, solders, gasoline, batteries, ammunition and cosmetics.

Federal and state regulatory standards have helped to reduce the amount of lead in air, drinking water, soil, consumer products, food, and occupational settings.