What's Next for SPACs

With prices, mood, interest, IPO valuation, and deal valuations all coming down, SPAC investors are asking what comes next.

SPACs joined Tuesday's tech selloff with the average price of a pre-deal SPAC hitting $9.90 -- that's 10 cents below NAV. It's ironic that in a SPAC market that is much more rational (and tradable) than during peak SPAC earlier this year investors have lost much of their enthusiasm.

Volume across the board has gone down for SPACs with an average daily volume dropping from 580,000 in February dropping to 104,000 in April. In some ways this is good as the higher volumes were partly a sign of some irrational SPAC exuberance, but at these levels investors will be very worried about efficiently pricing as they get in / out of SPACs.

Daily trading volume in SPACs has fallen significantly as a result of decreasing enthusiasm

The latest SPAC rumor is that Chamath and Social Capital's IPOF is planning to take Equinox public at a valuation around $7.5b (h/t Bloomberg). FinTwit is already debating the merits of the deal given the luxury gym company was hit hard by COVID and so valuation will be key. Will it be one that allows investors to capture the value pre-boom following re-opening or in the fight to get any SPAC deal done will it be overvalued with sensational forward financial forecasts?

Pressure is now on SPAC sponsors as "peak deal" is coming soon -- starting late summer/early fall -- and the number of SPACs that are (a) looking for a deal and (b) are rapidly aging towards their deal deadlines will result in a feeding frenzy for any private companies that have a decent narrative. Further, if the general SPAC mood continues along the current path we could see increasingly few private companies that want to be tagged as a "SPAC."

What is clear is that not even Chamath's SPACs can escape the overall SPAC dynamics of deflating prices and decreasing volume. IPOF is a great example as you can see below how price and volume spiked during "peak SPAC" and have since tumbled.

Chamath's SPACs can't escape the broader SPAC market dynamics

The Take Away

Overall, the SPAC market has shaken off the irrationality from early this year, but the pendulum may now be swinging too far in the opposite direction. It will take courage for SPAC investors to stick to their strategies as the malaise continues and "peak deal" nears.

Other SPAC News

In another bad sign for the market, Maquia Capital Acquisition (MAQCU) priced a downsized $160M IPO -- $40M less than originally planned.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (VSPR) announced the closing of their deal with HydraFacial. It will begin trading as SKIN on May 6, 2021. VSPR gained +6.44% closing at $13.05 on Tuesday

Altimar Acquisition Corporation (ATAC) shareholders will meet on May 18, 2021 to vote on the deal that will combine Owl Rock Capital Group and Dyal Capital Partners to form Blue Owl Capital Inc.

