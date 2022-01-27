SPACs Approaching Votes Slide in Anticipation of High Redemptions

CCAC, ENNV, IVAN, MCMJ, and ENVI all fall big. BREZ and ASPA both strike SPAC deals.

We've been talking for months now how redemptions in SPACs have been skyrocketing averaging ~80% for the month of January. This has been a large part why deSPAC companies have been performing so poorly off the bat. As a result, we're starting to see SPACs approaching merger vote fall more drastically than we've seen in the past, once the $10 floor goes away (ex-redemption).

As evidenced by the price moves today for 5 SPACs that vote early next week:

CCAC down -9.99% to $8.92

ENNV down -10.54% to $8.40

IVAN down -17.94% to $8.19

MCMJ down -28.43% to $7.15

ENVI down -5.55% to $9.44

All 5 of these SPACs seem to be at risk for a very elevated redemption number. Traders are such anticipating a potential gamma squeeze and are positioning accordingly. Remember, prices on low-float highly, redeemed SPACs tend to move fast and furiously.

Recent De-SPACs a Sea of Red

However, a friendly reminder Robinhood (HOOD) is not a member of the deSPAC club.

Elsewhere in SPACs

De-SPACs closed

Bill Foley's Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) officially closed its deal with System1 and will begin trading tomorrow, 1/28, as SST

officially closed its deal with and will begin trading tomorrow, 1/28, as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH) also officially closed its deal with Super Group and will begin trading under its new ticker tomorrow SGHC

Extension Votes:

SCVX Corp (SCVX) approved extension out to July-28, but 84% of the SPAC's shares (19.2M) redeemed

approved extension out to July-28, but 84% of the SPAC's shares (19.2M) redeemed Lionheart Acquisition Corp II (LCAP) approved extension out to Aug-18 and saw 47% of the SPAC's shares (10.9M) redeem. They have a pending deal with MSP Recovery, reminder that is valued at a whopping $32.6B EV

Merger Announcements:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ) is taking space solutions company D-Orbit public in a $1.2B deal. $5.5M of PIPE and $59M of converts in the financing. BREZ warrants fell ~30% on the day to $0.26

is taking space solutions company public in a $1.2B deal. $5.5M of PIPE and $59M of converts in the financing. BREZ warrants fell ~30% on the day to $0.26 Abri SPAC I (ASPA) struck a deal with digital assets trading platform Apifiny in a $530M deal with no PIPE. ASPA has just $57M in trust. Its warrants also took a 12.5% hit on the news to $0.42

SPAC Calendar

Jan 31 | $ 8.92 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp --> Quanergy Systems

Jan 31 | $ 8.40 | ENNV - ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. --> Fast Radius, Inc.

Feb 01 | $ 7.15 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I --> Leafly Holdings, Inc.

Feb 01 | $ 9.25 | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. --> Greenlight Biosciences Inc.

Feb 01 | $ 8.19 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp --> SES Holdings

Feb 03 | $ 9.97 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I --> Black Rifle Coffee Company

Feb 08 | $ 10.17 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation --> Inspirato LLC

Feb 09 | $ 9.97 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. --> Cepton Technologies, Inc

Feb 09 | $ 9.97 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp --> Syniverse Corp

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

2.16% ~ $ 9.94 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

1.63% ~ $ 9.96 | TLGY - TLGY Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.14% ~ $ 9.74 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.13% ~ $ 9.99 | ALOR - ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.12% ~ $ 9.91 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.93% ~ $ 9.74 | ARYE - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (Pre-Deal)

.88% ~ $ 10.33 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.70 | LOCC - Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.69 | SEDA - SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.77 | MSDA - MSD Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.81 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.85 | ARIZ - Arisz Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.61% ~ $ 9.91 | NPAB - New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.60% ~ $ 10.05 | OCAX - OCA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.58% ~ $ 9.88 | GMBT - Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (Announced)

.51% ~ $ 9.79 | CCVI - Churchill Capital Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

.46% ~ $ 9.87 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.42% ~ $ 9.64 | HCVI - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.73 | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.79 | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-28.43% ~ $ 7.15 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I (Announced)

-22.60% ~ $ 10.31 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (Announced)

-17.94% ~ $ 8.19 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-10.54% ~ $ 8.40 | ENNV - ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (Announced)

-9.99% ~ $ 8.92 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-7.41% ~ $ 9.25 | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-4.27% ~ $ 66.43 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.75% ~ $ 10.26 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-2.03% ~ $ 11.12 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-1.82% ~ $ 9.70 | LCW - Learn CW Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.70% ~ $ 9.84 | OLIT - OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.53% ~ $ 9.65 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.40% ~ $ 9.87 | LGST - Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.87 | PACI - PROOF Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-1.25% ~ $ 10.30 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.70 | STET - ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.73 | SAMA - Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.11% ~ $ 9.81 | INTE - Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (Pre-Deal)

-1.02% ~ $ 9.73 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.91% ~ $ 9.80 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

