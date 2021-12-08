Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Branson SPAC Strikes Deal with Grove, Planet (PL f/k/a DMYQ) Surges on First Day

    Richard Branson's second SPAC is taking Grove Collaborative public. dMY has another feather in its cap as DMYQ changed to PL and surged its first day on the NYSE. Oh, and DWAC surged again, up 28%.
    Author:

    ----------------------------------------------------
    Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
    ----------------------------------------------------
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
    ** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing

    Sir Richard Branson got the day started in announcing a $1.5B SPAC deal with sustainable consumer company Grove Collaborative and his second sponsored SPAC Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII). The deal includes an $87M PIPE led by Lone Pine, General Atlantic and others. 

    Of course Sir Richard is no stranger to SPACs having taken Virgin Galactic (SPCE) public in the early days of Chamath (remember him?) via Social Capital Hedosophia I, announced a deal to take Virgin Orbit with NextGen Acquisition II (NGCA), and took 23andMe (ME) public via his first SPAC VG Acquisition Corp.

    VGII shares barely nudged +0.41% to still well below NAV at $9.86, very commonplace for new mergers these days. The warrants fell hard, down nearly 14% to $1.05, though as of this writing appearing to get most of that back in after-hours trading.

    Planet Labs (PL) f/k/a dMY Technology IV (DMYQ) surged over 10% on its first day of trading closing the day at $11.35, a nice first start for the newly public company. 

    Elsewhere in SPACs

    Seven Oaks Acquisition (SVOK) and Boxed officially closed their merger. With ~70% in redemptions ($78M left of its $259M trust) shares will trade as BOXD tomorrow 12/9. 

    CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV) adjourned its shareholder meeting on Satellogic which was due to take place today out until 12/20. They stated the extra time will allow the companies to discuss other financing options. Shares closed up +5% on the news to $10.04.

    Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (DGNS) will begin trading as CVT tomorrow 12/9 following completion of the merger with Cvent. 84.5% of shares redeemed.

    Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (DCRC) closed and will begin trading as SLDP tomorrow 12/9. Only 0.6% shares redeemed which means they will have $542.9M from PIPE + trust as rocket fuel as they go public.

    BMTX Podcast

    Our latest podcast features Luvleen Sidhu who's the CEO of BMTX, a De-SPAC from Megalith Financial

    SPAC IPOs

    IPO volume has been a little lighter this week with "just" 5 thus far vs. 12 last week. Unsurprisingly, none are ripping above NAV. Somewhat surprisingly, the majority of recent IPOs have been from first-time sponsors. 

    So far this week just Motive Partners are a repeat sponsor. Motive Capital Corp (MOTV) has a pending deal with Forge Global. Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) closed at $9.99 today (second day of trading) despite having $10.20 in its trust. 

    Dec 08 | $ 10.08 | DAOO - Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp
    Dec 07 | $ 10.09 | APXI - APx Acquisition Corp. I
    Dec 06 | $ 10.03 | JWAC - Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp.
    Dec 06 | $ 10.15 | GLLI - Globalink Investment Inc.
    Dec 06 | $ 9.99 | MTVC - Motive Capital Corp II

    Recent Mergers Announced

    Dec 08 | $ 9.86 | VGII - Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II --> Grove Collaborative, Inc.
    Dec 07 | $ 9.89 | OACB - Oaktree Acquisition Corp II --> Alvotech Holdings SA
    Dec 07 | $ 9.98 | FOXW - FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. --> Aerami Therapeutics
    Dec 07 | $ 9.84 | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. --> Tomorrow.io
    Dec 06 | $ 10.06 | VCKA - Vickers Vantage Corp. I --> Scilex Holding Company

    Today's Price Action

    Biggest Gainers

    Surprise surprise! DWAC again amongst the biggest daily movers. DWAC is likely to be the most volatile SPAC and expect its price rollercoaster to continue. 

    28.10% ~ $ 65.42 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    14.25% ~ $ 14.99 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
    10.41% ~ $ 12.20 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)
    8.42% ~ $ 13.01 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
    5.68% ~ $ 10.04 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
    4.44% ~ $ 12.48 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
    4.18% ~ $ 12.70 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
    2.16% ~ $ 12.31 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
    2.04% ~ $ 11.00 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)
    1.55% ~ $ 9.85 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    1.51% ~ $ 10.08 | SVFA - SVF Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    1.37% ~ $ 10.36 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    1.34% ~ $ 9.85 | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    1.26% ~ $ 10.47 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
    1.24% ~ $ 9.82 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    1.12% ~ $ 9.82 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    .91% ~ $ 9.93 | HZON - Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)
    .82% ~ $ 9.88 | NMMC - North Mountain Merger Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .78% ~ $ 10.32 | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Announced)
    .71% ~ $ 9.88 | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

    Biggest Losers

    -1.73% ~ $ 9.67 | NFYS - Enphys Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -1.52% ~ $ 9.70 | TRIS - Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -1.32% ~ $ 9.69 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.92% ~ $ 9.71 | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.91% ~ $ 9.80 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.85% ~ $ 11.61 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -.81% ~ $ 9.75 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
    -.81% ~ $ 9.75 | CPAA - Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.80% ~ $ 9.97 | CCV - Churchill Capital Corp V (Pre-Deal)
    -.70% ~ $ 9.91 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
    -.61% ~ $ 9.84 | CLAY - Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.54% ~ $ 9.88 | GLTA - Galata Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.51% ~ $ 9.72 | NSTC - Northern Star Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
    -.51% ~ $ 9.72 | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.51% ~ $ 9.72 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.51% ~ $ 9.72 | AGGR - Agile Growth Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.51% ~ $ 9.77 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)
    -.51% ~ $ 9.80 | VAQC - Vector Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)
    -.51% ~ $ 9.84 | JATT - JATT Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.50% ~ $ 9.88 | UPTD - TradeUP Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Latest SPAC Analysis

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Branson SPAC Strikes Deal with Grove, Planet (PL f/k/a DMYQ) Surges on First Day

    7 minutes ago
    image (27)
    SPAC

    BM Technologies (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution

    9 hours ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    3 SPACs Announce Mergers as DMYQ Set to Trade as Planet (PL) Tomorrow

    23 hours ago
    trump2
    SPAC

    Trump's TMTG Names Rep. Devin Nunes CEO as DWAC is Being Probed by SEC

    Dec 6, 2021
    thestreet_podcast_seatgeek
    SPAC

    Will SeatGeek's Primary Strategy Propel them to Ticketing Victory?

    Dec 6, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    DMYQ Drops on Vote Day, CFVI Jumps on Trump News, and the Market Gets Pummeled

    Dec 3, 2021
    navitas_nvts_thestreet_podcast_promo
    SPAC

    Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) is the Next Big Thing in Chips

    Dec 3, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    DMYQ / Planet Labs Goes to Vote, High Buzzfeed Redemptions + SPAC Wrap

    Dec 2, 2021
    trump
    SPAC

    DWAC Surging on PIPE News + Today's SPAC Wrap

    Dec 1, 2021