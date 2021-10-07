Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs

True Wind Capital's Scott Wagner (ex-CEO of GoDaddy) and Tom Hegge join us on the podcast to discuss the SPAC market and why sponsors need to be long-term aligned to create the most value. True Wind's SPACs include: LPRO, ROVR, CLBT, TWCB.

--------------------------

Free SPAC Tools

--------------------------

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast

True Wind Capital is a renowned longterm private technology investor that has also become one of the more respected SPAC sponsors in the market, with 3 De-SPACs to date (LPRO, CLBT, ROVR).

We were joined by Scott Wagner, the former CEO of GoDaddy and longterm private equity executive, who recently joined True Wind to help lead their SPAC efforts where he is CEO of their latest SPAC Bilander Acquisition (TWCB), as well as Tom Hegge, True Wind's Director of Strategic Capital

Scott and Tom touched on a number of topics in the SPAC market, but most notably on how sponsors must be aligned with shareholders and also ensure that their target companies exhibit credibility and trust to their shareholder base.

Given many current themes, including target companies missing guidance and sponsors cashing out early, these are positive developments for the broader health of the SPAC ecosystem going forward.

Interesting conversation, have a listen.

Topics

The True Wind Advantage

Private to Public Transition

Company Earnings Guidance & Credibility

SPAC Targets and Pipeline

History of True Wind’s De-SPACs

Future of the SPAC Market

True Wind’s Plans for Future

SPAC Sponsor Environment

True Wind Capital SPAC History

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

See a full SPAC list here.

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

Latest Analysis

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com