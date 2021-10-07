    • October 7, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    SPACESGNews
    Search

    Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs

    True Wind Capital's Scott Wagner (ex-CEO of GoDaddy) and Tom Hegge join us on the podcast to discuss the SPAC market and why sponsors need to be long-term aligned to create the most value. True Wind's SPACs include: LPRO, ROVR, CLBT, TWCB.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    --------------------------
    Free SPAC Tools
    --------------------------
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    True Wind Capital is a renowned longterm private technology investor that has also become one of the more respected SPAC sponsors in the market, with 3 De-SPACs to date (LPRO, CLBT, ROVR). 

    We were joined by Scott Wagner, the former CEO of GoDaddy and longterm private equity executive, who recently joined True Wind to help lead their SPAC efforts where he is CEO of their latest SPAC Bilander Acquisition (TWCB), as well as Tom Hegge, True Wind's Director of Strategic Capital

    Scott and Tom touched on a number of topics in the SPAC market, but most notably on how sponsors must be aligned with shareholders and also ensure that their target companies exhibit credibility and trust to their shareholder base. 

    Given many current themes, including target companies missing guidance and sponsors cashing out early, these are positive developments for the broader health of the SPAC ecosystem going forward. 

    Interesting conversation, have a listen.

    Topics

    • The True Wind Advantage
    • Private to Public Transition
    • Company Earnings Guidance & Credibility
    • SPAC Targets and Pipeline
    • History of True Wind’s De-SPACs
    • Future of the SPAC Market
    • True Wind’s Plans for Future
    • SPAC Sponsor Environment

    True Wind Capital SPAC History

    truewind1

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    See a full SPAC list here.

    The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Latest Analysis

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com

    truewind_scott_wagner_tom_hegge
    SPAC

    Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs

    just now
    starry
    SPAC

    Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)

    3 hours ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Don't Go Long on SPACs

    16 hours ago
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    SPAC

    SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors

    Oct 6, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    No SPACs For You Say the Dems

    Oct 6, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off

    Oct 4, 2021
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    SPAC

    Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield

    Oct 4, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    On a Quiet SPAC Day, DMYI Became IONQ and Dropped 13%

    Oct 1, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval

    Sep 30, 2021