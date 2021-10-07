Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs

--------------------------
True Wind Capital is a renowned longterm private technology investor that has also become one of the more respected SPAC sponsors in the market, with 3 De-SPACs to date (LPRO, CLBT, ROVR).
We were joined by Scott Wagner, the former CEO of GoDaddy and longterm private equity executive, who recently joined True Wind to help lead their SPAC efforts where he is CEO of their latest SPAC Bilander Acquisition (TWCB), as well as Tom Hegge, True Wind's Director of Strategic Capital
Scott and Tom touched on a number of topics in the SPAC market, but most notably on how sponsors must be aligned with shareholders and also ensure that their target companies exhibit credibility and trust to their shareholder base.
Given many current themes, including target companies missing guidance and sponsors cashing out early, these are positive developments for the broader health of the SPAC ecosystem going forward.
Interesting conversation, have a listen.
Topics
- The True Wind Advantage
- Private to Public Transition
- Company Earnings Guidance & Credibility
- SPAC Targets and Pipeline
- History of True Wind’s De-SPACs
- Future of the SPAC Market
- True Wind’s Plans for Future
- SPAC Sponsor Environment
True Wind Capital SPAC History
