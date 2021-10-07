    • October 7, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    SPACESGNews
    Search

    Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)

    Starry is going public in a combination with SPAC FirstMark Horizon Acquisition FMAC in a $1.66B deal. It aims to bring "transformative broadband service to millions of households."
    Author:
    Publish date:

    --------------------------
    Free SPAC Tools
    --------------------------
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Starry, Inc. is going public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC) in a $1.66B deal that is set to close in Q1 2022. The deal hopes to deliver $452M in cash to the combined company, but given the trend of high redemptions investors should expect to see signficantly less if the FMAC is trading anywhere near NAV around ex-redemption. 

    Starry delivers customers a high speed wireless broadband and currently covers more than 4.7 million U.S. households across six markets. 

    The deal pitches high sponsor / shareholder alignment citing "75% of sponsor-held shares subject to either a performance-based earn-out or forfeiture."

    The $130M PIPE includes ArrowMark Partners, Atreides Management, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Tiger Global Management.

    Deal Overview
    - $1.66 billion enterprise value 
    - $130 million PIPE 
    Investor Deck
    Press Release
    - Closing Q1 
    - DeSPAC Symbol STRY

    ** Check out the Latest Know Who Drives Return Podcast **

    Scott Wagner (ex-CEO of GoDaddy) and Tom Hegge join from True Wind Capital to talk about SPACs, how the market is evolving, and how to make investing in SPACs work for all stakeholders.

    *************************************************************

    Starry / FirstMark FMAC Deck Highlights

    firstmark
    starry_fmac_financials

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    See a full SPAC list here.

    The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Latest Analysis

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com

    starry
    SPAC

    Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)

    1 minute ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Don't Go Long on SPACs

    13 hours ago
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    SPAC

    SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors

    23 hours ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    No SPACs For You Say the Dems

    Oct 6, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off

    Oct 4, 2021
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    SPAC

    Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield

    Oct 4, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    On a Quiet SPAC Day, DMYI Became IONQ and Dropped 13%

    Oct 1, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval

    Sep 30, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise

    Sep 29, 2021