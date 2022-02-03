VMAC Swings, Wag! Gets a SPAC Deal, and DeSPAC TLMD is Going Private at $3

With all eyes on Big Tech we recap the happenings in SPAC land, including a deal from CHWA and DeSPAC TLMD is going private.

----------------------------------------------------

Big Tech continues to trade like penny stocks (SNAP, AMZN wild moves anyone?), which again has shifted a bit of attention away from SPACs.

Somewhat in that vein, an interesting move today from Vistas Media Acquisition Co (VMAC), whose shares peaked ~$16 in intraday trading.

VMAC with an apparent gamma squeeze today.

VMAC, who is taking Middle Eastern and Africa music streaming company Anghami public, rang the bell at the NASDAQ this morning. It was a slightly unusual move given the company had yet to close their merger, which occurred later in the day today. Shares will now begin to trade under its new ticker ANGH tomorrow, 2/4.

The merger vote was back on 1/20 and, if you don't recall, 98% of the SPAC's trust redeemed as part of the vote. Looks like the squeeze was on today in anticipation of a low-float following ticker change, even though similar price action took place in the days following the vote. Closing on 2/3 after a 1/20 vote is highly unusual but hey, this is SPACs.

Wag! Strikes SPAC deal with CHW Acquisition Corp

Dog-walking app Wag! (Wag Labs) is going public in a SPAC deal with CHW Acquisition Corp (CHWA), valuing the company at $348M EV. The financing includes a $16M PIPE, a new $30M Term Loan, and whatever is not redeemed from the $125M trust account.

Investor Presentation

The market didn't exactly eat up the deal as CHWA common shares ticked down slightly while the warrants dropped ~7.6% to $0.35.

Elsewhere in SPACs

SOC Telemed (TLMD) agreed to a deal to be acquired by Patient Square Capital for just $3 / share. TLMD is a former DeSPAC company having gone public through Healthcare Merger Corp in a deal that closed back in November 2020.

The stock has seen a swift fall from its $10 SPAC price, closing at just $0.62 before the merger was announced. Interestingly, the sponsor behind Healthcare Merger Corp I pulled its plans for Healthcare Merger Corp II earlier this week. $3 might be a good outcome for current shareholders (if you got in low), but TLMD is among the worst performing DeSPACs of the last few years.

The lowest trading DeSPACs in the last 18 months? UK, CRXT, TMC, TALK, EQOS, MILE

System1 (SST) and Trebia Acquisition finally disclosed their redemption numbers, coming in very high ~99%.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) announced that its merger with Black Rifle Coffee was approved, and that they are extending its deadline to withdraw redemption requests out till 2/8. SBEA jumped nearly 9% to close above NAV at $10.05. Expected closing and ticker change to BRCC is next week.

Upcoming Merger Votes

Feb 08 | $ 9.13 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation --> Inspirato LLC

Feb 09 | $ 9.99 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp --> Syniverse Corp

Feb 09 | $ 9.99 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. --> Cepton Technologies, Inc

Feb 14 | $ 9.97 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO --> QualTek

Feb 15 | $ 9.97 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. --> HotelPlanner

Feb 15 | $ 9.98 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. --> Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

8.77% ~ $ 10.05 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)

7.46% ~ $ 7.49 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

7.12% ~ $ 7.82 | ENNV - ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (Announced)

1.86% ~ $ 12.02 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

1.86% ~ $ 9.86 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.58% ~ $ 81.09 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.45% ~ $ 9.79 | CPAA - Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.13% ~ $ 9.83 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.83 | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.97% ~ $ 9.89 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.97% ~ $ 9.90 | SRSA - Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.78 | ATEK - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.98 | GEEX - Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.73% ~ $ 9.71 | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.75 | TWCB - Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.70% ~ $ 10.03 | GBRG - Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (Announced)

.62% ~ $ 9.70 | AFTR - AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.71 | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.80 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.60% ~ $ 9.83 | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

TVAC drops > 10% as they approach ex-redemption and set to vote on their Inspirato deal on 2/8.

-10.31% ~ $ 9.13 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-4.17% ~ $ 6.43 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I (Announced)

-2.80% ~ $ 9.71 | RJAC - Jackson Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

-2.17% ~ $ 7.68 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.90% ~ $ 9.81 | FHLT - Future Health ESG Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.61% ~ $ 9.79 | CREC - Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.61% ~ $ 9.79 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Announced)

-1.51% ~ $ 9.81 | TLGY - TLGY Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.89 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Announced)

-.95% ~ $ 9.87 | ALOR - ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.91% ~ $ 9.83 | PACI - PROOF Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.76 | BNNR - Banner Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.63 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.68% ~ $ 10.26 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-.65% ~ $ 10.70 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-.62% ~ $ 9.58 | AMCI - AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.74 | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.82 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.84 | CIIG - CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.84 | SCMA - Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)