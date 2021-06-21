TheStreet home
SPACs Start Week Muted

As the broader equity market reaped huge gains, SPACs were largely on the sidelines. The average Pre-Deal SPAC is trading at $9.82.
Author:
Publish date:

Will the better SPAC narrative hold this week? It got off to, at least moderately, a mostly muted start to the week with no action on the new issue side of the world or new mergers. A majority of pre-deal SPACs fell on the day, albeit mostly quite small moves. The average Pre-Deal SPAC can be scooped up for ~$9.82, where things currently stand. 

That being said, IPOs have been performing relatively well, and the majority of the newest SPAC IPOs are still trading above NAV, a definite reversion from where things had taken a turn to in the last two or so months. 

Jun 17 | $ 10.03 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation
Jun 16 | $ 10.03 | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2
Jun 15 | $ 10.00 | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp
Jun 15 | $ 10.15 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II
Jun 15 | $ 10.08 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.
Jun 14 | $ 10.05 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc.
Jun 10 | $ 10.00 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp.
Jun 10 | $ 10.01 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp.
Jun 10 | $ 10.08 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation

Look out for things to get back as the week goes on, starting tomorrow with 2 SPAC votes in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV and Thoma Bravo Advantage both set to complete their merger processes. 

De-SPACs

LiveVox Holdings completed its merger with Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA) on Friday, and will trade as LVOX tomorrow. Shares closed down over 3% to $8.81. 

PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies completed their business combination, and shares will trade as MYPS tomorrow. Shares closed up +2% to $8.39. 

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

7.01% ~ $ 13.43 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)
6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
5.76% ~ $ 10.47 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (Announced)
3.82% ~ $ 10.05 | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)
2.66% ~ $ 17.39 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
2.58% ~ $ 10.73 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
2.56% ~ $ 11.64 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.32% ~ $ 11.46 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)
2.14% ~ $ 11.45 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.00% ~ $ 10.18 | HCIC - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (Announced)
1.73% ~ $ 9.91 | MACC - Mission Advancement Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.60% ~ $ 10.18 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)
1.16% ~ $ 11.38 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
1.12% ~ $ 9.90 | HCII - HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II (Pre-Deal)
1.03% ~ $ 9.80 | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)
.93% ~ $ 9.72 | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.93% ~ $ 11.95 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
.92% ~ $ 9.85 | HHLA - HH&L Acquisition Co. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-8.51% ~ $ 18.27 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-7.73% ~ $ 12.77 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)
-5.01% ~ $ 10.05 | DGNU - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
-3.65% ~ $ 9.50 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. (Announced)
-2.68% ~ $ 10.18 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-2.59% ~ $ 11.28 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)
-2.51% ~ $ 9.70 | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)
-2.44% ~ $ 10.01 | TCVA - TCV Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.37% ~ $ 12.37 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)
-2.36% ~ $ 10.35 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III (Announced)
-2.30% ~ $ 12.30 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-2.21% ~ $ 13.69 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-2.06% ~ $ 14.26 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)
-2.02% ~ $ 11.15 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
-2.01% ~ $ 9.77 | FVIV - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-1.91% ~ $ 9.22 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)
-1.88% ~ $ 22.96 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)
-1.84% ~ $ 9.60 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

Upcoming Mergers

Jun 22 | $ 9.97 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage --> ironSource
Jun 22 | $ 11.89 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV --> Perella Weinberg Partners LLC
Jun 23 | $ 9.50 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. --> Origin Materials
Jun 23 | $ 10.47 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp --> Payoneer Inc.
Jun 24 | $ 9.99 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.
Jun 24 | $ 9.91 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC
Jun 28 | $ 9.99 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola
Jun 29 | $ 9.97 | NSTB - Northern Star Investment Corp. II --> Apex Clearing Holdings
Jun 29 | $ 9.95 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma
Jun 29 | $ 13.69 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo
Jun 29 | $ 9.97 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare
Jun 30 | $ 10.08 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions
Jun 30 | $ 11.28 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra
Jun 30 | $ 10.05 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR
Jun 30 | $ 11.15 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

