Rigetti chooses NASDAQ, HCC Adjourns, and SPCE will rocket on without Chamath

Chamath steps down from the board of his first DeSPAC company, Virigin Galactic, plus the rest of the day in SPACs.

Supernova/Rigetti switches to NASDAQ Listing

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd.(SNII) announced today that it intends to withdraw its listing from the NYSE and instead list on the NASDAQ. Recall SNII plans to merge with Quantum Computing tech specialist Rigetti Holdings. The deal is expected to close on or around March 2, 2022 under the symbol "RGTI".

HCC Shareholder Meeting Adjourned

Healthcare Capital Corp. (HCCC) announced it convened and then adjourned its special meeting of stockholders which was being held to approve the merger with Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. The record date remains January 13, 2022, waiting on details from the adjournment.

Chamath Steps Down from SPCE Board, but not before cashing out with over $300 million

Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down as Chairman at space tourism operator Virgin Galactic (SPCE). The company says the departure is amicable and that Palihapitiya wants to focus on other board commitments. As background, Virgin Galactic went public via SPAC merger with Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., one of several SPACs launched by Palihapitiya. Palihapitiya has served as the chairman of Virgin Galactic since the company’s public debut in 2019.

Chamath likely gearing up for Akili IPO....The news isn’t a big surprise given that Chamath is CEO of Social Capital and announced he would become Chairman of Akili Interactive, which is merging with SPAC Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I (DNAA). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022.

With SPCE stock tanking, Chamath's selling activity looks just a bit awkward. SPCE stock down ~85% from its 52-week high of $57. Virgin Galactic experienced many setbacks in its testing program that pushed out timing on the company’s first paying commercial tourists flights. Palihapitiya, who has served as the chairman of Virgin Galactic since the company’s public debut in 2019, has sold over $300 million in SPCE stock during his board tenure. In March of 2021, SPCE stock dropped almost 10% on news that he had dumped $213 million worth of stock. Chamath’s departure and astute profit-taking may leave many investors to question his level of commitment to the long-term success of the companies he helps take public.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

2.60% ~ $ 12.22 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

1.21% ~ $ 10.00 | CFFS - CF Acquisition Corp. VII (Pre-Deal)

1.11% ~ $ 10.00 | ALOR - ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.01% ~ $ 10.05 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.94 | ROCG - Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (Pre-Deal)

.73% ~ $ 9.72 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.70% ~ $ 10.11 | FLYA - SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.80 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.80 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.96 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

.57% ~ $ 9.67 | HCVI - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

.56% ~ $ 9.90 | RRAC - Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.89 | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp (Announced)

.51% ~ $ 9.90 | AOGO - Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.92 | ENTF - Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.95 | TRON - Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.91 | WEL - Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 9.96 | ICNC - Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 10.14 | NLIT - Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.31% ~ $ 9.64 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-6.92% ~ $ 14.13 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-1.80% ~ $ 10.39 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-1.37% ~ $ 84.32 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.34% ~ $ 9.60 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.32% ~ $ 9.75 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.76 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.99% ~ $ 9.96 | TOAC - Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.82 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.75% ~ $ 9.84 | SAMA - Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.84 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.85 | BMAC - Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.88 | FRBN - Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.74 | YTPG - TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.83 | AACI - Armada Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-.61% ~ $ 9.84 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.72 | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Announced)

-.51% ~ $ 9.79 | STET - ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.91 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.50% ~ $ 10.01 | MBTC - Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 10.05 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

