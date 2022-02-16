It was a quiet day for SPACs. Bill Ackman is back in the spotlight with NFLX, a new (secret) investment, and the ongoing unicorn hunt

A quiet day for SPACs. Bill Ackman is back in the spotlight with NFLX, a new (secret) investment, and the ongoing unicorn hunt



It was a quiet day for SPACs, with no deal-related announcements, and no bad news.

SNII/Rigetti making noise

Quantum computing specialist Rigetti Computing, which announced its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) back in October, is back in the news today with an announcement of a strategic partnership with Ampere Computing for machine learning applications over the cloud. SNII closed today at $9.98. Merger vote is scheduled for February 28th.

Bill Ackman and the hunt for a new unicorn

Bill Ackman is back in the news with Netflix, a new (undisclosed) investment-- and hist continued hunt for new unicorn to acquire. At last Friday's annual investor meeting for Pershing Square Holdings (PST), Ackman revealed the firm had started to make another big (undisclosed) investment last year. This investment predates Pershing's investment in Netflix (NFLX), which was made during the January stock market downturn (Ackman bought 3.1 million shares). Since Ackman's SPAC, Pershing Square Tontiine Holdings' (PSTH) failed bid last July to acquire a 10% stake in Universal Music (UMG), Ackman has proposed a SPAC alternative, called a SPARC, but investors will have to wait until May to see whether or not the SEC will green lights the S-1.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

4.94% ~ $ 85.16 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

4.61% ~ $ 12.02 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

4.07% ~ $ 15.61 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

3.01% ~ $ 9.94 | APMI - AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.35% ~ $ 9.73 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.23% ~ $ 10.50 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.01% ~ $ 10.01 | GGAA - Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.97% ~ $ 9.91 | SRSA - Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.88 | XPDB - Power Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.91 | EVE - EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 10.16 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

.56% ~ $ 9.90 | RRAC - Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.66 | SLVR - SILVERspac Inc (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.88 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

.51% ~ $ 9.92 | ENTF - Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.93 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.95 | FRBN - Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.50% ~ $ 10.15 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.71 | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-1.35% ~ $ 9.95 | ROSE - Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.03% ~ $ 9.64 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.87 | LVAC - LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.89 | APXI - APx Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.82 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.83 | AKIC - Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.63% ~ $ 9.60 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.84 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.57% ~ $ 9.66 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.79 | PHIC - Population Health Investment Co Inc (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.81 | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Announced)

-.49% ~ $ 9.86 | HORI - Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.42% ~ $ 9.68 | DNAB - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.67 | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.69 | SEDA - SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.70 | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.73 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.81 | RJAC - Jackson Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.83 | CBRG - Chain Bridge I (Pre-Deal)

-.40% ~ $ 9.91 | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Announced)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)