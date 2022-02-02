Big Tech is Giving SPACs a Respite

Nobody's talking about SPACs right now as PYPL, FB, PINS and others are falling hard. We released our January SPAC review highlighting many of the current market themes.

----------------------------------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

----------------------------------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

** SPAC Market Review - January 2022

January has started off slowly in SPAC land with some strong trend reversals vs. last year. In our January SPAC market review we take a look at:

IPO slowdowns and withdrawals

Market turbulence and DeSPAC pain

Redemptions and state of the market

** Read the full report at Boardroom Alpha **

As for today, it was mostly an uneventful day save for the very rare mid-afternoon SPAC deal announcement with Edoc Acquisition Corp's (ADOC) announcement of a $449M EV deal with Calidi Biotherapeutics.

ADOC's warrants jumped big +23% on the deal announcement, albeit to a still discounted 17c. ADOC, an older SPAC approaching its deadline, was likely to announce a deal soon according to Boardroom Alpha's Potential Deal Screener where it scored a 7.8.

The screener looks at several factors including a SPAC’s age, time to deadline and OpEx trends to help predict who might be the next deal. Who's next? Maybe one of these SPACs:

Elsewhere in SPACs

Approved: Environmental Impact Acquisition Corporation (ENVI) and Greenlight Biosciences will trade as GRNA tomorrow, 2/3. No word was given on redemptions, and shares closed today at $8.82.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA), ahead of their shareholder vote tomorrow, put out a press release saying they expect the Black Rifle deal to close on 2/9 and $373M of proceeds in the transaction. Shares fell ~5% to $9.24.

ICYMI and you're following SBEA / Black Rifle, can find our podcast here.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT) added $21.5M to its PIPE for the Swvl deal after cancelling its FPA.

SPAC Calendar

With just SilverBox Engaged (SBEA) left to vote this week, the next two weeks votes come into play if you're playing the redemption game.

Feb 03 | $ 9.24 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I --> Black Rifle Coffee Company

Feb 08 | $ 10.18 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation --> Inspirato LLC

Feb 09 | $ 9.97 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp --> Syniverse Corp

Feb 09 | $ 9.99 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. --> Cepton Technologies, Inc

Feb 14 | $ 9.97 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO --> QualTek

Feb 15 | $ 9.96 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. --> HotelPlanner

Feb 15 | $ 9.98 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. --> Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

4.74% ~ $ 10.38 | ESAC - ESGEN Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

3.71% ~ $ 10.06 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.99% ~ $ 9.99 | RJAC - Jackson Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

2.76% ~ $ 6.71 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I (Announced)

2.04% ~ $ 10.00 | FHLT - Future Health ESG Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.52% ~ $ 9.99 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Announced)

1.33% ~ $ 9.94 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.32% ~ $ 9.95 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Announced)

1.24% ~ $ 9.80 | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.10% ~ $ 10.08 | MEOA - Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.94% ~ $ 9.70 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.79 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.84 | BNNR - Banner Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.91% ~ $ 9.95 | CREC - Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.70 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.78 | ATEK - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.79 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.90 | SCMA - Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.96 | GOGN - GoGreen Investments Corp (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.99 | AHPA - Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-9.76% ~ $ 8.88 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (Announced)

-5.33% ~ $ 9.24 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)

-4.36% ~ $ 9.65 | CPAA - Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.26% ~ $ 6.97 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.19% ~ $ 9.94 | LGST - Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-4.11% ~ $ 79.83 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.44% ~ $ 7.85 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.27% ~ $ 10.77 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-1.79% ~ $ 9.89 | XPDB - Power Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.64% ~ $ 9.87 | WEL - Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.37% ~ $ 9.90 | GEEX - Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.34% ~ $ 10.33 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-1.10% ~ $ 9.87 | BIOS - BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.09% ~ $ 11.80 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.90 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.83 | PACI - PROOF Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.98 | ARCK - Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.74 | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.86 | AEAE - AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.68 | TWCB - Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

Exec Moves (all issues)

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

Exec Moves (all issues)

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)