Still Waiting for a 2022 SPAC Deal as Capstar Sets Redemption Record
----------------------------------------------------
We're over a week into 2022 and the SPAC market is still waiting for its first deal. That's right, we remain stuck at a grand total of 0 new SPAC M&A deals announced this year. With a glut of SPACs searching (and some M&A rumors were heating up) you'd think it's only a matter of time before the floodgates start to open.
Redemption Record
Over 27M shares redeemed ahead of tomorrow's shareholder vote on the Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Co (CPSR) / Gelesis deal. According to our Boardroom Alpha data, the 98.8% of redemptions is the highest on record for a non-liquidated SPAC. It leaves just $3.4M in the SPAC's trust.
Back in November the SPAC slashed Gelesis' valuation from $900M to $675M. The vote is expected to pass, despite the desertion by its shareholders. CSPR shares popped +1.6% to $9.89.
Previous high redemptions:
Elsewhere in SPACs
Social Capital Suvretta I (DNAA) rose slightly on the day following a weekend rumor of being in talks with Akili Interactive.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (DCRN) put out a press release announcing they expect stockholders to approve Tritium deal.
Merger vote dates set for:
- MBAC / Syniverse for Feb-9
- IVAN / SES Holdings for Feb-1
SPAC Calendar
Capstar kicks things off tomorrow with 3 more votes on the docket for the week.
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
4.04% ~ $ 12.09 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
3.58% ~ $ 55.91 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
2.30% ~ $ 9.77 | NPAB - New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
1.68% ~ $ 10.00 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
1.64% ~ $ 9.89 | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.43% ~ $ 9.94 | LCW - Learn CW Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.14% ~ $ 9.76 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.91% ~ $ 9.99 | DTRT - DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.80% ~ $ 11.38 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
.70% ~ $ 10.00 | IOAC - Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.85 | FHLT - Future Health ESG Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.61% ~ $ 9.84 | BMAQ - Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.68 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.76 | PANA - Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.85 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.90 | MTRY - Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.92 | MCAE - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.95 | ACDI - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
.50% ~ $ 10.00 | ROCG - Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (Pre-Deal)
.49% ~ $ 9.87 | WQGA - World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-9.76% ~ $ 8.32 | PAIC - Petra Acquisition Inc (Announced)
-6.10% ~ $ 9.85 | INTE - Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (Pre-Deal)
-1.61% ~ $ 9.78 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.57% ~ $ 8.78 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
-1.31% ~ $ 9.82 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)
-1.28% ~ $ 9.63 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.11% ~ $ 9.79 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.11% ~ $ 9.84 | DNAB - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-1.10% ~ $ 9.85 | PEPL - PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.10% ~ $ 9.89 | XFIN - ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.10% ~ $ 9.89 | AEAE - AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.05% ~ $ 10.35 | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.74 | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.00% ~ $ 10.88 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.96% ~ $ 9.75 | LHAA - Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.92% ~ $ 9.71 | TPBA - TPB Acquisition Corporation I (Pre-Deal)
-.92% ~ $ 9.71 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-.92% ~ $ 9.73 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.91% ~ $ 9.79 | YTPG - TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.90% ~ $ 9.90 | IQMD - Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)