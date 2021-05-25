SPAC Morning: PTK and Legato Strike Deals. Lordstown Continues Dive

Two SPAC deals and an IPO to kick off Tuesday. Lordstown Motors continues to fall.

Two new SPAC M&A Deals were announced this Tuesday morning:

PTK Acquisition Corp (PTK) is merging with Valens Semiconductor in a deal valued at $894M, supported by a $125M PIPE

is merging with in a deal valued at $894M, supported by a $125M PIPE Legato Merger Corp (LEGO) struck a deal with Algoma Steel valued at $1.7B EV and supported by a $100M PIPE

In Other SPAC News:

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) continues to trade demonstrably lower following its earnings call yesterday in which the company slashed production expectations and noted a need for a capital raise.

Fifth Wall Acquisition III (FWAC) priced its $250M IPO, no warrants. The SPAC will be targeting Real Estate / PropTech. Fifth Wall I (FWAA) has a pending deal with SmartRent, while Fifth Wall II is in Pre-IPO phase.

Big Rock Acquisition Partners (BRPA) approved its merger with NeuroRx yesterday. The company, to be named NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will trade as NRXP on Nasdaq Global Market when the merger closes.

Yesterday's SPAC Gainers

9.35% ~ $ 13.56 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

5.32% ~ $ 19.78 | IPOE - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (Announced)

4.16% ~ $ 10.02 | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

3.14% ~ $ 11.17 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.13% ~ $ 13.50 | JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.08% ~ $ 10.30 | TSIA - TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 9.90 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.93% ~ $ 10.04 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.87% ~ $ 9.83 | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.70% ~ $ 15.52 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.61% ~ $ 15.13 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.52% ~ $ 11.99 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

1.33% ~ $ 9.89 | JYAC - Jiya Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.23% ~ $ 9.87 | OCAX - OCA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.20% ~ $ 10.12 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

1.12% ~ $ 9.90 | CBAH - CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

Yesterday's SPAC Losers

BRPA continued its volatile trading, falling another 12%, as Stable Road dropped 13% as its target, space flight company Momentus, announced it wouldn't be flying in 2021. This comes on the heels of other space related news, Virgin Galactic rising on a successful test mission over the weekend.

-13.38% ~ $ 10.42 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-11.88% ~ $ 24.25 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.50% ~ $ 16.00 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (Announced)

-2.74% ~ $ 12.42 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.41% ~ $ 9.71 | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.28% ~ $ 12.02 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-2.18% ~ $ 9.88 | CFFE - CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (Pre-Deal)

-2.07% ~ $ 19.40 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-1.89% ~ $ 12.46 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-1.74% ~ $ 9.63 | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.52% ~ $ 10.34 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-1.37% ~ $ 13.67 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-1.36% ~ $ 10.18 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage (Announced)

-1.33% ~ $ 9.65 | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.32% ~ $ 9.71 | HCAQ - HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.31% ~ $ 9.77 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.71 | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.74 | TSIB - Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

