High Redemption SPACs are on a Wild Reddit Meme Ride

In an otherwise relatively slow SPAC week of activity, the meme squeeze is back. We recap the week in SPACs.

What do you get with 90%+ redemptions, low float, and reddit memes? A wild ride for SPAC stocks. Several stocks this week including IRNT, OPAD, and SPIR have been on a gamma squeeze of sorts. It's a trade/phenomenon that we've seen before, but feels like this time around has gotten a bit more play as several stocks have seen some rocket rises.

Good little read from Real Money here.

But, buyer beware if you are playing this trade as it's extremely volatile, and these stocks in all likelihood will fall back to earth (as per below). After all, should a stock that 90%+ of shareholders chose to redeem signal a good buy? Welcome to the wild west of SPACs.

Recent De-SPACs and redemption #s

Offerpad (OPAD) de-spac'ed in early September with 91% redemptions. OPAD is up nearly 42% in the past 5 days, but fell (32)% today alone.

IronNet (IRNT) de-spac'ed at the end of August with 93% redemptions. IRNT, up +46% in the past 5 days fell 27% today.

Announced M&A

As we wrote about newly announced SPAC M&A has been real quiet in large part due to underperforming deals, large redemptions, and inability to secure PIPE financing. That said, there are still 440+ SPACs out there that will try their hardest to bring a deal to market.

Sep 16 | $ 9.87 | PPGH - Poema Global Holdings Corp. --> Gogoro

Sep 15 | $ 9.88 | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. --> Prentics

Sep 15 | $ 9.89 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp --> Pagaya

Sep 13 | $ 9.89 | MOTV - Motive Capital Corp --> Forge Global, Inc.

Newly Priced IPOs

A hot start to the IPO week cooled off towards the end. Notably the majority of new issues this week came from first time sponsors, and are still requiring overfunded trusts and anchor investors to get deals done.

Sep 15 | $ 10.20 | FLYA - SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp.

Sep 14 | $ 10.14 | WINV - WinVest Acquisition Corp.

Sep 14 | $ 10.10 | CIIG - CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Sep 14 | $ 10.09 | AEHAU - Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Sep 14 | $ 9.88 | EDNC - Endurance Acquisition Corp.

Sep 14 | $ 9.83 | SLVR - SILVERspac Inc

Sep 14 | $ 9.93 | SIER - Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp.

Sep 13 | $ 10.05 | PAFO - Pacifico Acquisition Corp.

SPAC Calendar

Sep 21 | $ 10.02 | FUSE - Fusion Acquisition Corp. --> MoneyLion Inc.

Sep 22 | $ 10.02 | CTAC - Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp --> Kore

Sep 22 | $ 10.21 | LATN - Union Acquisition Corp. II --> Procaps Group

Sep 28 | $ 10.00 | CAHC - CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd

Sep 28 | $ 9.98 | PTK - PTK Acquisition Corp. --> Valens Semiconductor

Sep 28 | $ 10.08 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.98 | STPC - Star Peak Corp II --> Benson Hill, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.96 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences

Sep 28 | $ 10.06 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III --> ionQ, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.98 | SPFR - Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation --> VELO3D

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

10.93% ~ $ 11.16 | PACE - TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (Announced)

4.23% ~ $ 11.57 | DEH - D8 Holdings Corp. (Announced)

3.29% ~ $ 10.05 | SV - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.09% ~ $ 10.28 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 9.90 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.96% ~ $ 9.89 | JATT - JATT Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 9.92 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

1.35% ~ $ 10.51 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

1.04% ~ $ 9.76 | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.99% ~ $ 9.72 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.95% ~ $ 24.43 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.81 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.75 | ABGI - ABG Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.81 | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.99 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II (Announced)

.74% ~ $ 9.73 | TWCB - Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-9.44% ~ $ 10.07 | ROT - Rotor Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.21% ~ $ 10.02 | FUSE - Fusion Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.48% ~ $ 9.83 | WRAC - Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.89% ~ $ 10.90 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

-1.69% ~ $ 10.45 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)

-1.62% ~ $ 9.70 | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.33% ~ $ 9.66 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.23% ~ $ 9.65 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.68 | GSQD - G Squared Ascend I Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.02% ~ $ 9.73 | GAPA - G&P Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.98% ~ $ 10.08 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

-.92% ~ $ 9.67 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-.89% ~ $ 12.31 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-.88% ~ $ 10.14 | GLSPT - Global SPAC Partners Co. (Pre-Deal)

-.87% ~ $ 9.64 | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-.76% ~ $ 9.80 | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2 (Pre-Deal)

