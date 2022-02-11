Automotive SPACs take the stage: the latest in the LiDAR parade, Cepton, debuts in the green, and yet another EV deSPAC is under attack

CPTN shares rise on debut, while another SPAC deal is terminated as Atlantic Coastal and Essentium call off deal just 2 months post announcement.

----------------------------------------------------

Cepton (CPTN) makes its public debut

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp (GCAC) completed its merger with LiDAR tech supplier Cepton Technologies.

Cepton is the latest in a long list of liDAR SPAC IPOs. Shares closed in the green at $8.23, up 3%-- which is impressive given the pounding the LiDAR sector has taken since 2H 2021.

Despite downsizing of the deal, CPTN’s market cap, at roughly $1.4 billion, is more than double its last private valuation of $615 million in a Series C funding in February 2020

CPTN’s performance is also a stark contrast to Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) which made its debut earlier in the week QNGY shares are down over 40% in their first two days of trading.

For more on LiDAR see our latest podcast with LIDR CEO Blair LaCorte

Electric Vehicle (EV) materials supplier MP Materials (MP) is back in the fire

A shareholder investigation led by Kirby McInerney LLP was announced today on the heels of last week’s damaging short seller report. Shares dropped over 10% last week after short selling research firm Bonitas Research published a negative report about MP. The firm claims MP Materials has been artificially inflating profits, is involved in questionable related-party transactions, and that these moves have been designed to artificially inflate the stock price.

Elsewhere in SPACs

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH) and Essentium called off their SPAC deal, again citing tough market conditions. This one seemed to be pushed by Essentium, as they will owe compensation to the SPAC should they sell themselves. That makes 5 SPAC deals called off thus far in 2022.

and called off their SPAC deal, again citing tough market conditions. This one seemed to be pushed by Essentium, as they will owe compensation to the SPAC should they sell themselves. That makes 5 SPAC deals called off thus far in 2022. Astrea Acquisition Corp (ASAX) felt pressed to put out a reminder that they are, in fact, a different company that Astra Space (ASTR) , whose shares are down over 40% this week

felt pressed to put out a reminder that they are, in fact, a different company that , whose shares are down over 40% this week Novus Capital Corporation II (NXU) and Energy Vault officially closed their merger. Shares will trade as NRGV on Monday 2/14

SPAC Calendar

Just 3 votes are on tap for next week. Given all the recent cancellations, will they all actually make it to vote?

Feb 14 | $ 8.92 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO --> QualTek

Feb 15 | $ 9.03 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. --> Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Feb 15 | $ 8.37 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. --> HotelPlanner

Feb 28 | $ 9.97 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. --> Rigetti Co, Inc.

Recent IPOs

Despite an obviously oversaturated SPAC market 9 new SPACs still hit the market this week. All of course overfunded with generous investor terms. All are trading below NAV.

Feb 11 | $ 10.00 | SGHL - Signal Hill Acquisition Corp.

Feb 10 | $ 10.02 | RACY - Relativity Acquisition Corp

Feb 10 | $ 10.05 | JGGC - Jaguar Global Growth Corp I

Feb 10 | $ 10.01 | HNRA - HNR Acquisition Corp

Feb 09 | $ 9.97 | BYNO - byNordic Acquisition Corporation

Feb 08 | $ 9.97 | EVGR - Evergreen Corp

Feb 08 | $ 10.10 | CPAQ - Counter Press Acquisition Corp

Feb 07 | $ 10.00 | ATAK - Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp.

Feb 07 | $ 9.99 | LIVB - LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

1.86% ~ $ 10.03 | PRLH - Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.77% ~ $ 14.37 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

1.53% ~ $ 9.96 | TLGY - TLGY Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.47% ~ $ 10.09 | ROSE - Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.42% ~ $ 9.97 | APXI - APx Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

1.23% ~ $ 9.03 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

1.23% ~ $ 9.88 | AHRN - Ahren Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.04% ~ $ 9.74 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.94 | NPAB - New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.89 | UTAA - UTA Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.84% ~ $ 8.37 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.82% ~ $ 9.85 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.85 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.80% ~ $ 10.08 | ADOC - Edoc Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.73% ~ $ 9.72 | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.74 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.81 | WWAC - Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.86 | CPAA - Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.89 | CBRG - Chain Bridge I (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.90 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-5.51% ~ $ 8.92 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Announced)

-3.73% ~ $ 9.55 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-2.50% ~ $ 9.75 | SAGA - Sagaliam Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.87% ~ $ 9.73 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.50% ~ $ 9.85 | LSPR - Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.21% ~ $ 9.80 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.06% ~ $ 82.00 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.03% ~ $ 9.63 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.92 | WRAC - Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.87 | LVAC - LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.89% ~ $ 9.83 | GMBT - Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (Announced)

-.80% ~ $ 9.87 | ENTF - Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.79% ~ $ 10.01 | TOAC - Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.76% ~ $ 10.42 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-.76% ~ $ 9.86 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Announced)

-.72% ~ $ 9.68 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.75 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

-.71% ~ $ 9.82 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.85 | GVCI - Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.69% ~ $ 10.14 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

