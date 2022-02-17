DeSPACs get juiced, Circle gets a 2x valuation, JAAC ditches SPAC IPO plans

ISPO and other recent deSPACs (CPTN, QNGY, ANGH) see sharp upward moves, Circle doubles its implied valuation on new merger terms, and JAAC ditches IPO plans

----------------------------------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

----------------------------------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

** SPAC Market Review - January 2022

Inspirato blasts off...let the deSPAC short squeezes begin?

We are starting to see a trend of deSPAC short squeezes. Despite a down day in the market, several recent deSPACs saw sharp upward moves today. Today's biggest gainer: Inspirato (ISPO), whose shares moved over 600% today, closing at $92.65. The recent deSPAC, which began trading Monday, is a subscription business for luxury home stays. Several other low-float deSPACS are seeing upward momentum.

Other deSPACs with strong upward moves today:

** Anghami (ANGH) - streaming/video distribution (+161%)

** Quanergy (QNGY) - automotive LiDAR (+31%)

** Cepton (CPTN) - automotive LiDAR (+343%)

** System 1 (SST) -- ad tech (+8%)

Check out our podcast earlier this week with Cepton CEO Dr. Jun Pei here.

A few wild outliers on what a mostly red day on the street for DeSPACs

Another day, another SPAC withdrawal

Just Another Acquisition (JAAC) withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Thursday. The SPAC, founded in 2021, was led by Philip Wagenheim, Managing Partner of Broadband Capital Partners.

Wagenheim previously co-founded Broadband Capital Management in 2000. Just Another Acquisition had intended to target businesses with enterprise values of $300 million to $1 billion.

The firm had filed in February 2021 to raise $60 million by offering 6 million shares at $10. Unlike many SPACs, warrants were not attached to the common shares.



Wagenheim's other SPAC, Rocket Global Acquisition (RGAC) also withdrew earlier this month after filing for a $100 million IPO in March 2021.

So far this year, a total of 21 SPACs have already scrapped their IPO plans, compared to 10 in 2021.

Crypto provider Circle tweaks merger agreement with CND, doubling valuation

Circle Internet Financial (Circle) announced new transaction terms with SPAC sponsor Concord Acquisition Corp (CND). The crypto operator provides internet-based payments and financial infrastructure and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC). The new deal terms bump up the implied valuation to $9 billion, from $4.5 billion in July.

The market didn't take too kindly with the recut, CND common shares dropped nearly 4% while the warrants took over a 30% hit to close at $1.35.

Biggest Gainers

1.93% ~ $ 10.58 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

1.72% ~ $ 10.05 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

1.64% ~ $ 9.91 | SAMA - Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.18% ~ $ 9.88 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.91% ~ $ 10.00 | EVE - EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.70 | IPAX - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.91 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Announced)

.62% ~ $ 9.79 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

.56% ~ $ 9.90 | RRAC - Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.88 | NAAC - North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

.51% ~ $ 9.88 | BFAC - Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.92 | ENTF - Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.85 | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Announced)

.39% ~ $ 10.05 | CLAQ - cleantech Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.39% ~ $ 85.49 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.31% ~ $ 9.71 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.76 | MDH - MDH Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.31% ~ $ 9.76 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.78 | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-3.81% ~ $ 10.10 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.75% ~ $ 15.18 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-1.10% ~ $ 9.90 | GGAA - Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.76 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.92% ~ $ 11.91 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.71% ~ $ 9.75 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

-.71% ~ $ 9.82 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.84 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.52% ~ $ 9.63 | BLEU - bleuacacia ltd (Pre-Deal)

-.52% ~ $ 9.65 | PANA - Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.74 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.79 | STET - ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 10.01 | MBTC - Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.44% ~ $ 9.75 | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.70 | EOCW - Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.75 | PAQC - Provident Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.40% ~ $ 9.85 | AOGO - Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.40% ~ $ 9.90 | APAC - StoneBridge Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.38% ~ $ 9.86 | SCUA - Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

Exec Moves (all issues)

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)