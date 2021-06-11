TheStreet home
Amid Positive SPAC Momentum, IPOs Returned Too

The SPAC story continues to improve. YAC is taking SIGNA sports public, and Barry Sternlicht hops back into the market with JAWS Hurricane.
Author:
Publish date:

The SPAC story has been getting better. We seem to be through the come-down from Peak-SPAC and are now in a healthier, more rational market. Activity has normalized and performance has returned for good deals.  

Yesterday we mentioned that SPACs have been popping around deal votes / De-SPAC date. Keep an eye out for today's vote, although ACTC is trading well above NAV...

- $ 18.73 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp --> Proterra Inc'

Also, these former SPACs will begin to trade under their new tickers today - will they get a pop?

- indie Semiconductor (INDI), f/k/a Thunderbridge Acquisition
Quantum-Si (QSI), f/k/a HighCape Capital Acquisition

Yucaipa Companies & SIGNA Sports

IPOs are Back Too!

After a few weeks off from new pricings, IPOs have returned this week - with 8 (so far) hitting the market. Three fresh ones are set to make their trading debut today.

June's SPAC IPOs:

Jun 10 | NA | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation
Jun 10 | NA | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp.
Jun 10 | NA | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp.
Jun 09 | $ 9.95 | ISAA - Iron Spark I Inc.
Jun 09 | $ 9.90 | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp.
Jun 09 | $ 9.95 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Jun 08 | $ 9.96 | GACQ - Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.
Jun 07 | $ 10.03 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp.

While downsizes (and restructuring warrant coverage) have lately been the norm, Barry Sternlicht's JAWS Hurricane (HCNE) actually managed to upsize their offering to $275M from $250M. This comes a week after JWS 1 closed its deal with Cano Health -- not surprising for the JAWS team to get their next SPAC out there. 

Yesterday's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

14.16% ~ $ 11.61 | CCX - Churchill Capital Corp II (Announced)
9.64% ~ $ 11.15 | VGAC - VG Acquisition Corp (Announced)
7.96% ~ $ 13.15 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
7.58% ~ $ 13.76 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)
7.49% ~ $ 10.62 | MAQC - Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
4.73% ~ $ 19.26 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)
4.49% ~ $ 11.16 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)
2.94% ~ $ 10.50 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (Announced)
2.76% ~ $ 11.54 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.37% ~ $ 9.93 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
2.29% ~ $ 10.50 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)
1.95% ~ $ 9.95 | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
1.94% ~ $ 13.64 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.88% ~ $ 11.36 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)
1.85% ~ $ 10.99 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-4.23% ~ $ 10.87 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)
-4.19% ~ $ 25.38 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)
-4.11% ~ $ 12.61 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
-3.31% ~ $ 16.36 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-3.24% ~ $ 12.83 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
-3.02% ~ $ 9.69 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-2.83% ~ $ 10.00 | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.46% ~ $ 13.11 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)
-2.01% ~ $ 9.74 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-1.95% ~ $ 15.56 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)
-1.78% ~ $ 9.74 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.69% ~ $ 9.87 | BOAC - Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.52% ~ $ 9.75 | LDHA - LDH Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)
-1.41% ~ $ 9.76 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.20% ~ $ 9.88 | CFFE - CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (Pre-Deal)
-1.16% ~ $ 11.96 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.11% ~ $ 9.77 | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

Aging SPACs

$ 10.69 | 25 months | AGBA - AGBA ACQUISITION LIMITED
$ 10.05 | 23 months | THCA - Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
$ 9.96 | 19 months | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I
$ 9.99 | 19 months | CHPM - CHP Merger Corp.
$ 9.95 | 16 months | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp
$ 10.14 | 15 months | DFPH - DFP HEALTHC ACQ
$ 9.71 | 15 months | PLMI - Plum Acquisition Corp. I
$ 9.93 | 12 months | TREB - Trebia Acquisition Corp
$ 9.99 | 12 months | BRLI - Brilliant Acquisition Corporation
$ 10.35 | 12 months | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II
$ 9.82 | 11 months | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
$ 9.79 | 11 months | HPX - HPX Corp
$ 9.80 | 11 months | ERES - East Resources Acquisition Company
$ 10.13 | 11 months | GRCY - Greencity Acquisition Corp
$ 9.87 | 11 months | PRPB - CC NEUBERGER PR
$ 9.79 | 11 months | ETAC - E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp.
$ 9.84 | 10 months | YAC - Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

