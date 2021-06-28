TheStreet home
SPACs Flat, LACQ and IACA Votes Pass

Both of today's votes passed without a hitch and low redemptions. 4 more set to vote tomorrow. SPACs were largely unchanged on the day.
It's the summer of the SPAC M&A vote, and today kicked the week off with two votes. Leisure Acquisition (LACQ) and Ion Acquisition (IACA) both voted on their deals with Ensysce Biosiences and Taboola respectively.

- LACQ vote passed and closed +1.26% on the day to $14.48. Wouldn't expect many (or any) redemptions given where the common stock is trading
- IACA vote passed with ~7% of shares redeemed, and the stock closed down 0.49% to $10.18.

With SPAC votes galore we will start to see a chipping away of outstanding SPACs creating some more capacity in the space. There are currently at least 19 SPACs who have scheduled M&A votes before the end of July.. and don't be surprised to see more come. 

DFP Healthcare Acquisition Strikes M&A Deal

DFP Healthcare Acquisition Co (DFPH), from Deerfield Management, struck a $842M EV deal to take The Oncology Institute public. The deal includes a $275M PIPE with Fidelity, Deerfield, and Redmile Group. DFPH shares closed up slightly on the day to $10.00, this is the 3rd SPAC from healthcare-focused Deerfield.

Source: Investor Deck

Source: Investor Deck

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

8.18% ~ $ 10.98 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage (Announced)
7.59% ~ $ 20.84 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)
7.23% ~ $ 27.00 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)
6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
6.24% ~ $ 13.45 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)
5.50% ~ $ 11.50 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)
4.22% ~ $ 12.83 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)
4.19% ~ $ 10.95 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)
3.95% ~ $ 10.26 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)
3.63% ~ $ 16.54 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)
3.31% ~ $ 9.99 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. (Announced)
2.95% ~ $ 12.55 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
2.58% ~ $ 9.94 | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
2.58% ~ $ 9.95 | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
2.17% ~ $ 9.90 | HCAQ - HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
2.04% ~ $ 16.50 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.97% ~ $ 18.16 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.68% ~ $ 11.19 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.62% ~ $ 10.01 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)
1.45% ~ $ 9.82 | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-4.78% ~ $ 17.15 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-3.50% ~ $ 9.64 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-3.00% ~ $ 9.69 | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.66% ~ $ 12.07 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-2.57% ~ $ 9.84 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)
-2.24% ~ $ 10.02 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Pre-Deal)
-2.23% ~ $ 12.72 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-2.20% ~ $ 9.80 | ATVC - Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)
-1.83% ~ $ 11.78 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.62% ~ $ 10.32 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-1.62% ~ $ 22.51 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Announced)
-1.61% ~ $ 9.79 | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-1.60% ~ $ 10.43 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.53% ~ $ 9.65 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.52% ~ $ 9.75 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)
-1.50% ~ $ 14.43 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)
-1.42% ~ $ 9.70 | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.42% ~ $ 9.72 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

