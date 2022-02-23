BRLI to merge with penny stock crypto exchange Nukkleus; VIEW learns about not filing the hard way

Brilliant Acquisition (BRLI) to merge with OTC penny stock Nukkleus (NUKK), Smart glass maker VIEW learns about transparency the hard way, and all the day's news in SPACs.

---------------------------------------------------

Brilliant Acquisition Corp. (BRLI) to merge with crypto exchange Nukkleus

Brilliant Acquisition Corp. (BRLI) announces its merger target: penny stock crypto exchange Nukkleus (NUKK). NUKK, currently OTC-listed, will get an impressive 1:25.146 reverse-split and up-listing to the NASDAQ exchange. The transaction, valued at $140 million (pre-merger), has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022.

Last spring, Nukkleus had announced it was looking to raise additional capital after being named as a defendant in the case related to the bankruptcy of Boston Prime and BT Prime, the liquidity providers of Boston Technologies. BT Prime wants to hold Nukkleus and its affiliates liable for debts and liabilities associated with its bankruptcy proceedings. BT Prime incurred huge losses as a result of market volatility following the Swiss National Bank removal of the Euro-franc peg in 2015.

NUKK traded down 1% on the day to close at $0.21.

Smart-glass deSPAC VIEW learns about transparency the hard way

Smart-glass maker View (VIEW) is less transparent with its financials than its products. Only nine months into life as a deSPAC, the company received a delisting notice for failing to file quarterly 10-Q financial forms for each of the last two quarters. View went public through a $1.6 billion merger with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.-backed CF Finance Acquisition II (CFII). Things haven't been going so well for the company. In January, VIEW halted installation of key machinery for its manufacturing operations in order to conserve cash.

View filed a statement in early November stating it wouldn’t meet Nasdaq’s extended deadline, citing an audit last August which uncovered reporting inaccuracies within the company. VIEW had revised its liabilities estimate from $22 million to a range between $40 million to $58 million through March 2021. CFO Vidul Prakash resigned as a result of the probe.

Fintech Tritteras (TRIT) also learned about failing to file the hard way. The company was delisted earlier this month, although it plans to appeal the decision.

Elsewhere in SPACs

Supernova Partners Acquisition (SNII) /Rigetti traded ex-redemption today. Shares closed at $8.38, down 16%.

/Rigetti traded ex-redemption today. Shares closed at $8.38, down 16%. Third time could be the charm for gamma squeeze fave East Stone Acquisition Corp. (ESCC), which votes tomorrow. The vote was extended from the previously agreed date of November 24th (the third extension since the deal was announced). This high-redemption SPAC has a definitive agreement to merge with China’s merchant enablement services platform JHD Holdings Limited . After the consummation extension and share redemptions, roughly 3.2 million shares remain. The very low float makes this an ideal gamma squeeze candidate.

The vote was extended from the previously agreed date of November 24th (the third extension since the deal was announced). This high-redemption SPAC has a definitive agreement to merge with China’s merchant enablement services platform . After the consummation extension and share redemptions, roughly 3.2 million shares remain. The very low float makes this an ideal gamma squeeze candidate. Barry Sternlicht's Jaws Estates withdrew its S-1 registration for JAWS Wildcat Acquisition Corporation, they had planned to raise $250M after filing at the SPAC boom last year. JAWS still has 3 SPACs looking for targets (JUGG, HCNE, JWSM)

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

2.50% ~ $ 10.66 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

1.44% ~ $ 9.84 | IXAQ - IX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.89 | GATE - Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.97 | MLAI - McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.67% ~ $ 10.19 | NLIT - Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.61% ~ $ 9.82 | EDNC - Endurance Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.76 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.78 | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.89 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.90 | SMAP - Sportsmap Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.46% ~ $ 9.83 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.71 | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.74 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.79 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

.41% ~ $ 9.86 | SAMA - Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.89 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 10.09 | REVE - Alpine Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.33% ~ $ 9.87 | PGSS - Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.72 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.77 | DMYS - dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-15.75% ~ $ 8.40 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)

-5.48% ~ $ 10.18 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

-4.74% ~ $ 88.50 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.15% ~ $ 11.07 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-3.12% ~ $ 9.63 | APMI - AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.04% ~ $ 12.74 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-2.40% ~ $ 9.76 | EVE - EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.72% ~ $ 9.69 | PFTA - Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.50% ~ $ 9.85 | BOCN - Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.72 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.87 | IVCP - Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.65% ~ $ 9.86 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.64 | IPAX - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.59% ~ $ 10.11 | ADOC - Edoc Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.57% ~ $ 9.82 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Announced)

-.51% ~ $ 9.67 | TCVA - TCV Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.75 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.82 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.46% ~ $ 9.70 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.46% ~ $ 9.82 | BFAC - Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)