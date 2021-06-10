SPACs are Back!

Wednesday was another positive day for SPACs despite the two announced deals being initially down. Spartacus Acquisition (TMTS) is taking NextNav public in a $900m deal. And, another 3 deal votes today.

Wednesday was another generally positive day for SPACs as the market traded up slightly, two deals announced and two more SPACs approved their de-SPACs deals.

As expected, both the HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA) --> Quantum-Si and the Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd (THBR) --> Indie Semiconductor deals were approved at their shareholder meetings.

While the announced deals traded down, recent history shows that it doesn't mean they are complete duds, as they could show strength towards or after the deal votes.

Khosla Ventures (KVSA) traded down 3% to $9.91 on news it struck a deal with Valo Health, valuing the company at $2.3B EV. However, the well known venture capitalist (who has several more SPACs priced) has previously warned retail investors against expecting large near term profits in his SPAC deals:

The Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (KCAC) / Wallbox deal also hit with a thud -- falling 2% on the announcement. KCAC joined the crowded SPAC EV related space in announcing a $1.5B deal with Wallbox. Wallbox develops EV charging solutions for residential, semi-public and public use from nine offices across three continents, with sales across 67 countries. EV related SPACs with lofty revenue projections haven't been as desirable from the investing community as of late.

Two new de-SPACs begin today with GIX--> UpHealth trading as UPH on the NYSE and FSRV--> Katapult trading as KPLT on Nasdaq.

New Deal: Spartacus Acquisition (TMTS) taking NextNav Public in $900m Deal

NextNav is a "next generation GPS platform" with 2021 revenues estimated at $2m and aggressively ramping to over $500m in 2026. In the announcement they state they have "a growing list of blue-chip customers", but it is nuclear how many or at what rates given the low 2021 revenue estimates.

The deal includes a $205m PIPE with Koch Strategic Platforms, a subsidiary of the Koch Investments Group, funds managed by Fortress Investment Group, LLC, Ophir Asset Management, Woody Creek Capital Management and Quantlab Disruptive Technologies, Iridian Asset Management LLC all participating. Existing NextNav equity holders are rolling 100% of their holdings into the combined company.

Post merger, Gary Parsons, former Chairman of the Board for Sirius XM Radio, will serve as Chairman of the Board.

The full TMTS / NextNav deal deck is here.

SPAC Rumors

Gillian Tan and the Bloomberg team keep breaking SPAC rumors. This time it is talks between Embraer’s Eve and Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE) for what would be a $2 Billion SPAC deal.

SOFI Customers Get Setup for Chamath's 4 New SPACs

Whether or not Chamath becomes the next Warren Buffet remains to be seen, but without a doubt he is the BEST SPAC promoter out there. This tie in with SOFI (one of his de-SPACs) is sure to drive retail interest. And, with recent performance of his SPAC portfolio (CLOV up 121% MTD...but dropping 24% on Wednesday), he is sure to draw retail back in.

June SPAC Votes -- Still 20 More!

Forum Merger III (FIII) announced it will hold its shareholder vote on the Electric Last Mile deal on June 24th. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA) shareholders will also now vote on their POINT Biopharma deal on June 29th. There are three votes today, June 10th, and all are expected to pass.

Jun 10 | $ 10.17 | CCX - Churchill Capital Corp II --> Software Luxembourg Holding S.A

Jun 10 | $ 17.25 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. --> WM Holding Company, LLC

Jun 10 | $ 10.17 | VGAC - VG Acquisition Corp --> 23andMe, Inc.

Jun 11 | $ 18.88 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp --> Proterra Inc

Jun 15 | $ 9.99 | FAII - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II --> ATI Physical Therapy

Jun 16 | $ 10.13 | CRSA - Crescent Acquisition Corp --> LiveVox TopCo, LLC

Jun 17 | $ 10.00 | ACAC - Acies Acquisition Corp --> PlayStudios, Inc.

Jun 22 | $ 10.19 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage --> ironSource

Jun 22 | $ 12.75 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV --> Perella Weinberg Partners LLC

Jun 23 | $ 10.00 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. --> Origin Materials

Jun 23 | $ 10.09 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp --> Payoneer Inc.

Jun 24 | $ 10.32 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC

Jun 24 | $ 10.02 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Jun 28 | $ 10.20 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 12.79 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 29 | $ 10.39 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 29 | $ 10.01 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 30 | $ 10.63 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 30 | $ 11.35 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 11.02 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Biggest Movers

Wednesday's Biggest Gainers

7.25% ~ $ 11.10 | THBR - Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd (Announced)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

4.49% ~ $ 11.16 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

3.80% ~ $ 16.92 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

3.72% ~ $ 11.15 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

3.19% ~ $ 15.87 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

1.85% ~ $ 9.90 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.75% ~ $ 12.18 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.65% ~ $ 10.50 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 9.94 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.53% ~ $ 9.93 | CLIM - Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.53% ~ $ 10.60 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III (Announced)

1.53% ~ $ 10.63 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.42% ~ $ 9.99 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.38% ~ $ 10.25 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II (Announced)

1.33% ~ $ 9.88 | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.31% ~ $ 10.79 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

1.21% ~ $ 10.00 | SRSA - Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.21% ~ $ 10.04 | BOAC - Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.14% ~ $ 10.63 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

Wednesday's Biggest Losers

-6.78% ~ $ 12.79 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.96% ~ $ 17.25 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-4.68% ~ $ 13.44 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-3.93% ~ $ 11.23 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.03% ~ $ 9.91 | KVSA - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (Announced)

-2.93% ~ $ 11.93 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-2.78% ~ $ 11.52 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-2.70% ~ $ 18.39 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.67% ~ $ 9.83 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

-2.32% ~ $ 11.35 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

-2.00% ~ $ 9.80 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.96% ~ $ 10.00 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

-1.92% ~ $ 13.26 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-1.83% ~ $ 9.77 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.64% ~ $ 10.18 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

-1.58% ~ $ 11.80 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.48% ~ $ 10.22 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-1.45% ~ $ 10.16 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.13% ~ $ 9.69 | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.08% ~ $ 11.02 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

