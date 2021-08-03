TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
SPACESGNews
Search

Slow SPAC August Begins, Kredivo Strikes a Deal

Very little market activity to start off the first week of August. Kredivo and VPCB announced a Monday afternoon $2B SPAC Deal.
Author:
Publish date:

**** Free SPAC Investor Tools ****
*
* -> Sign-up for the Daily SPAC Newsletter
*
* -> See the Full SPAC Listing
*
***********************************

The first week of August has certainly started off slow, no merger Monday and just one deal was announced. Post-market close on Monday VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB) announced a $2B EV deal to take Kredivo public - a leading consumer credit platform in Southeast Asia. 

VPCB is trading at a steep discount to NAV, $9,77, so it will be interesting to see if that creeps up at least closer to $10 when trading resumes today. Victory Park Capital now has definitive agreements for all 3 of its SPACs:

  • VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings I (VIH): $9.87, $1.19 --> BAKKT
  • VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB) $9.77, $1.25 --> Kredivo
  • VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC): $9.85, $1.63 --> Dave

IPOs were, surprisingly, quite active last week with 8 new issues hitting the market. A slower cadence to start this week, as just 1 so far has come to market:

Merger Votes

Gores kicks off the voting this week as GRSV is holding its vote for Ardagh Metal Packaging. GRSV is a rare SPAC currently trading at a premium, so investors won't expect much in way of redemptions on this one. 

Aug 03 | $ 10.27 | GRSV - GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. --> Ardagh Metal Packaging
Aug 05 | $ 9.90 | RTP - Reinvent Technology Partners --> Joby Aviation
Aug 05 | $ 9.88 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp --> Li-Cycle Corp
Aug 06 | $ 9.99 | SCPE - SC Health Corporation --> Rockley Photonics
Aug 09 | $ 10.00 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics

Yesterday's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

10.23% ~ $ 10.99 | NEBC - Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
3.81% ~ $ 11.17 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
2.80% ~ $ 10.27 | GRSV - GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. (Announced)
1.95% ~ $ 17.23 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.84% ~ $ 9.85 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
1.69% ~ $ 10.86 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)
1.52% ~ $ 10.00 | CFFE - CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (Pre-Deal)
1.51% ~ $ 10.09 | CHAQ - Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (Announced)
1.44% ~ $ 9.84 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
1.44% ~ $ 9.85 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.13% ~ $ 9.81 | ACII - Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
1.13% ~ $ 9.85 | REVH - Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.09% ~ $ 9.26 | DGNR - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (Announced)
1.07% ~ $ 9.80 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)
.93% ~ $ 11.98 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
.92% ~ $ 9.82 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
.83% ~ $ 10.92 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
.83% ~ $ 9.74 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-4.00% ~ $ 9.61 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-2.81% ~ $ 9.68 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.34% ~ $ 9.58 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.99% ~ $ 10.36 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.95% ~ $ 9.83 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.82% ~ $ 9.72 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.53% ~ $ 9.63 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.47% ~ $ 10.02 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.33% ~ $ 9.62 | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-1.31% ~ $ 9.83 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.23% ~ $ 9.65 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.22% ~ $ 9.72 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.13% ~ $ 9.66 | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)
-1.12% ~ $ 9.68 | LCAAU - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.10% ~ $ 9.89 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.07% ~ $ 10.14 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Announced)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.69 | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.00% ~ $ 9.88 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

SPACs Trading at a Discount

-4.20% | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-4.00% | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp (Pre-Deal)
-3.90% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.90% | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.90% | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.90% | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-3.80% | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-3.80% | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-3.75% | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.70% | ARRW - Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.70% | AGGR - Agile Growth Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.70% | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-3.70% | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-3.60% | KSIC - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-3.60% | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.60% | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-3.60% | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.60% | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

SPAC Lead
SPAC

Slow SPAC August Begins, Kredivo Strikes a Deal

SPAC Lead
SPAC

A Quiet SPAC August?

SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC Wrap: July 30th

SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC Bargain(?) Friday

SPAC Lead
SPAC

Nikola's Milton Charged and Archer Slashes SPAC Deal Valuation

spac-file-folder-image
SPAC

Robinhood & Earnings Put SPACs in the Backseat

SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPACs Turn to Financings to Plug Redemptions

SPAC Lead
SPAC

More SPAC Questions

SPAC Lead
SPAC

MACQ Rises on New Deal, Palantir in Two New PIPES