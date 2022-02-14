Valentine’s breakup for ASAX, Two Warburg SPACs and JAWS try for a 3-way merger deal

Plus SPAC deals for NLIT and SWAG and the rest of the day in SPACs.

----------------------------------------------------

ASAX proves breaking up doesn’t have to be hard to do.

Valentine’s day proves to be a day of unrequited love for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (ASAX), which terminated its merger with HotelPlanner and Reservations.com. SPAC shareholders were scheduled to vote on the transaction tomorrow, but appear to have been spooked by the extraordinarily high redemptions (over 90%). Note that the deal didn’t include PIPE financing.

Today’s ASAX news comes on the heels of the announcement last week that ASAX is an entirely different company from recently de-SPAC'd Astra Space (ASTR), whose shares plummeted over 40%. ASAX shares closed UP +16.5% today getting shares back close to NAV.

High redemptions are thwarting deals.

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, the high rate of redemptions isa recurring theme which is preventing deals from getting done. Redemptions have steadily increased over the past three consecutive months.

SPAC redemptions remain on the rise

ASAX still has almost a year to give a deal another try—but.... ASAX’s mandate to combine with a target in hospitality or fintech may prove difficult to execute in the current macro. Notably, Fertitta Entertainment and FAST Acquisition Corp (FST called off their $8.6 billion merger in December. Short-term rental specialist Sonder (SOND), which came public via Gores Metropoulos II (GMII) last month, is the latest hospitality SPAC to hit the market. Shares trade at ~8.

Warburg, Pincus I-A and I-B and Sternlicht’s JAWS team up for another 3-way jumbo SPAC deal

Scaling up for a potential $20 billion deal. In a rare, 3-way SPAC deal, two SPACs backed by buyout firm Warburg, Pincus (Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-A, Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-B --WCPA, WPCB) and Barry Sternlicht's SPAC Jaws Estates Capital (JAWS) are in talks to merge with Allied Universal in a $20 billion deal. The SPACs are reported to be planning a $750 million PIPE.

SPAC veteran Barry Sternlicht currently has 3 SPACs outstanding that are searching for a target, and the story does not specify which SPAC it could be. The three:

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition (HCNE), $316M

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (JUGG), $276M

Jaws Mustang Acquisition (JWSM), $1B

The market was betting on HCNE and JUGG as both their warrants popped > 20%.

Fun fact: Warburg already owns the merger target. Allied, which provides integrated security services, is already owned by Warburg. Warburg’s SPACs plan to target businesses with strong fundamental growth that could benefit from the firm’s experience, global presence, domain expertise, operational support, and extensive networks.

Multi-SPAC deals on the rise. Recent market volatility and the scarcity value of good merger targets is setting the stage for multi-SPAC deals. Declining warrant trends underscore investor concerns over whether mergers will come to fruition. Earlier this month, The Beachbody Co. (BODY) and at-home connected fitness company Myx Fitness Holdings LLC announced a 3-way merger agreement with SPAC Forest Road Acquisition Corp (FRX).

Elsewhere in SPACs

Northern Lights Acquisition (NLIT) struck a $227M cannabis-financing deal with Safe Harbor Financial . The deal includes a $60M PIPE

struck a $227M cannabis-financing deal with . The deal includes a $60M PIPE Software Acquisition Group III (SWAG) agreed to a $646M EV deal with e-commerce platform Nogin. No PIPE.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

16.49% ~ $ 9.75 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

6.09% ~ $ 9.58 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

3.74% ~ $ 9.99 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

2.69% ~ $ 9.16 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Announced)

1.18% ~ $ 14.54 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

1.03% ~ $ 9.81 | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | SAGA - Sagaliam Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.95 | XFIN - ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.84 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

.82% ~ $ 9.85 | RJAC - Jackson Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

.74% ~ $ 9.88 | DAOO - Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.80 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.92 | GVCI - Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.92 | BMAC - Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.90 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 9.89 | GMBT - Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (Announced)

.59% ~ $ 10.25 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.56% ~ $ 9.91 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Announced)

.52% ~ $ 9.73 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.77 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-2.50% ~ $ 79.95 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.82% ~ $ 9.85 | PRLH - Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.51% ~ $ 11.08 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.89 | AOGO - Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.24% ~ $ 9.88 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.85 | NPAB - New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.87 | LVAC - LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.64 | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.85 | CNDB - Concord Acquisition Corp III (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.88 | CFFS - CF Acquisition Corp. VII (Pre-Deal)

-.75% ~ $ 9.89 | TLGY - TLGY Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.82 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.75 | INTE - Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.79 | CHWA - CHW Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.61% ~ $ 9.83 | CBRG - Chain Bridge I (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.76 | EDNC - Endurance Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.87 | ADAL - Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.90 | SHCA - Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.94 | GIIX - GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (Announced)

-.48% ~ $ 10.26 | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)