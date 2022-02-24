ARYD/Amicus break up, BigBear.ai looks ready for a squeeze, Rigetti/Supernova at the wire

ARYD/Amicus breaks up, BigBear.ai looks primed for a short squeeze. Rigetti/Supernova needs more votes. And all the day's news in SPACs.

ARYD Terminates merger with Amicus Therapeutics

In what's now becoming a very familiar narrative, another SPAC breaks up with its target. Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. IV (ARYD) announces the termination of its merger agreement with Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD).

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, ARYA IV still has over a year remaining to identify and execute on a business combination transaction and the ARYA IV team believes it is well positioned to identify and execute on an opportunity that meets its key investment criteria and that can deliver value for its shareholders within that time period,” said Adam Stone, Chief Executive Officer.

ARYA has until March 2, 2023 to find another target.

Neither party will pay a termination fee.

BigBear.ai nixes share repurchase. Next gamma squeeze?

Only two months into life as a public company, recent deSPAC Big Bear.ai (BBAI) announced the termination of its previously-announced share buyback. Even without the buyback, the stock's already thin float (12.7 million shares), puts it squarely in the crosshairs of a potential short squeeze.

BBAI, which went public via SPAC merger with GigCapital4, Inc. in December, provides artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions.

BBAI shares closed at $5.50, up 6% on the day.

Elsewhere in SPACs

Extension vote for AMAO. In the world of SPACs without targets, American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (AMAO) has an extension vote coming up on 3/18. The company intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. Stay tuned.

Rigetti/Supernova cutting things close: still not enough votes. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (SNII) doesn't seem to have enough votes to approve the Rigetti Computing merger putting out a PR urging shareholders to put in votes for its 2/28 meeting.

doesn't seem to have enough votes to approve the Rigetti Computing merger putting out a PR urging shareholders to put in votes for its 2/28 meeting. Delwinds Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) to merge with FOXO Technologies. The transaction values the company at an EV of $369 million. FOXO, which is expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "FOXO," is a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry.

The transaction values the company at an EV of $369 million. FOXO, which is expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "FOXO," is a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLINU) priced a $200M IPO, 1R (1/10 share), 1/2 warrant, and $10.10 trust. The SPAC is targeting clean energy and a company with an EV of $800M - $1.5B.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

7.74% ~ $ 9.05 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)

3.31% ~ $ 10.30 | ARCK - Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

1.44% ~ $ 9.84 | IXAQ - IX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.85 | EVE - EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.70% ~ $ 9.96 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

.60% ~ $ 10.00 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.80 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.50% ~ $ 9.97 | GIIX - GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (Announced)

.46% ~ $ 9.83 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.69 | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.71 | TCVA - TCV Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.73 | FRW - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.75 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.75 | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.75 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.84 | PRLH - Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.86 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 10.09 | REVE - Alpine Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.65 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.72 | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-4.91% ~ $ 9.68 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

-1.80% ~ $ 9.80 | AIB - AIB Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.72% ~ $ 9.70 | IVCP - Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.60% ~ $ 9.84 | BRAC - Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.45% ~ $ 10.91 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.77 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

-1.33% ~ $ 87.32 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.13% ~ $ 9.65 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.74 | TCOA - Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.10% ~ $ 12.60 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-.94% ~ $ 10.56 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.80 | UTAA - UTA Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.86 | CFFS - CF Acquisition Corp. VII (Pre-Deal)

-.86% ~ $ 10.10 | NLIT - Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.82% ~ $ 9.72 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.81 | GATE - Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.78% ~ $ 9.64 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.93 | ISAA - Iron Spark I Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.85 | BIOT - Biotech Acquisition Company (Announced)

-.51% ~ $ 9.72 | XPDB - Power Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

