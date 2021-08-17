SPAC Sponsors Will Need to Change

The SPAC market is down across the board. Don't expect they dynamic to change until sponsors do.

The average pre-deal SPAC is now trading at $9.74 -- almost 30% are now below $9.70. The SPAC market is simply down, down hard, and there is little hope of a magic moment that will change the mood.

As it stands, the only way for the SPAC market to change the dynamic is going to be a reset where investors see an evolution in how sponsors are incentivized. As it stands now, in most scenarios, the sponsor still wins while other stakeholders are losing -- whether they are in the pipe, or retail investors.

And, we are likely at the point where the change must happen. Whether it is finding initial investors at IPO or raising a PIPE at $10, the prices and redemptions are making it so sponsors won't find it easy to raise dollars. It is also becoming increasingly less likely that high quality private companies will want to go public via the SPAC route. There are significant risks now -- including many short investors ready to pounce -- that will have targets thinking hard before saying yes to any sponsor regardless of their track record.

Are SPACs Actually Investment Companies?

There are going to be a lot of SPAC related lawsuits over the next couple of years. Some will have real merit and some will be fairly frivolous. It's probably too early to know which one this is, but Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) is now facing a lawsuit filed by former SEC commissioner Robert Jackson. If it ends up having merit, it could have meaningful ramifications for SPACland.

SPAC Rumors

Bloomberg has another SPAC rumor with Forbes Media in talks to go public via a combination with Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA). OPA closed at $9.73.

Tailwind (TWND) SPAC Deal Falls Through

In a somewhat, but not entirely surprising announcement on Tuesday, Tailwind (TWND) and QOMPLX announced that they are going their separate ways and will not merge. There weren't a lot of details in the announcement on why other than offering that the current market made it too challenging. The announcement came on the back of multiple postponed meetings to vote on the merger.

SPAC Deal: Syniverse picked by MBAC

In a rare evening announcement on Monday, MBAC announced a deal with Syniverse. The PIPE is notable as it is another instance of a PIPE having a large convertible component.

SPAC Movers for Tuesday

Biggest SPAC losers

-7.58% ~ $ 8.66 | NGAC - NextGen Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-7.00% ~ $ 8.90 | AJAX - Ajax I (Announced)

-6.27% ~ $ 9.41 | SV - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-6.22% ~ $ 8.90 | RMGB - RMG Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-3.44% ~ $ 16.00 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.66% ~ $ 9.65 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.34% ~ $ 9.60 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.28% ~ $ 11.15 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-2.23% ~ $ 12.30 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-1.82% ~ $ 9.70 | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-1.76% ~ $ 10.03 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.75% ~ $ 10.10 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.63% ~ $ 9.63 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.62% ~ $ 9.74 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-1.56% ~ $ 10.12 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.55% ~ $ 10.16 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-1.46% ~ $ 10.14 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-1.43% ~ $ 10.33 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-1.42% ~ $ 9.69 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.17% ~ $ 9.72 | LIVK - LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

Biggest SPAC Gainers

4.04% ~ $ 9.78 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.77% ~ $ 9.75 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

1.54% ~ $ 9.88 | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.78 | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.80 | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.95 | VHAQ - Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.01% ~ $ 11.95 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

.93% ~ $ 9.72 | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.82 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Announced)

.83% ~ $ 9.71 | GHAC - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 10.94 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

.81% ~ $ 9.90 | TCVA - TCV Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.79% ~ $ 9.71 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.79% ~ $ 11.50 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

.73% ~ $ 9.70 | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.76 | SKYA - Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.77 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.79 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.89 | KSMT - KISMET ACQ ONE (Announced)

.71% ~ $ 9.70 | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)