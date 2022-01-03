Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    A Quiet Start for SPACs in 2022

    VPCC drops ahead of Dave vote tomorrow, and we rundown the rest of whats happening in SPACs.
    Author:

    ----------------------------------------------------
    Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
    ----------------------------------------------------
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing 

    A relatively uneventful day 1 in 2022 for SPACs with very little activity to note with no new mergers, votes or IPOs to kick the year off. That being said, we're sure to see a busy January of deal votes, IPOs and new definitive agreements. 

    And, in case you missed it during the holidays, we released our December SPAC market review, recapping the month and taking a bit of a look ahead. 

    With SPACs still trading at a discount, there are still hundreds of high-yielding risk/reward opportunities out there. 

    SPACs remain trading at a discount

    SPACs remain trading at a discount

    The biggest mover today was VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC), who fell over 18% after losing its price floor ahead of the Dave vote tomorrow, it's looking like it could be another high redemption SPAC and a cheap entry point for folks bullish on the FinTech. 

    As a reminder, be careful as SPACs go ex-redemption near deal votes as they'll often dip below $10 as the price floor dissipates.

    SPAC Calendar

    Two votes are on tap this week with several others teed up for the balance of January. 

    Jan 04 | $ 8.33 | VPCC - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. --> DAVE INC.
    Jan 06 | $ 10.04 | PAIC - Petra Acquisition Inc --> Revelation Biosciences, Inc
    Jan 11 | $ 9.97 | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. --> Gelesis Inc
    Jan 12 | $ 9.96 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II --> Tritium
    Jan 14 | $ 10.02 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I --> Leafly Holdings, Inc.
    Jan 14 | $ 9.96 | GMII - Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.
    Jan 19 | $ 10.17 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. --> Anghami
    Jan 19 | $ 10.43 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. --> Core Scientific, Inc.
    Jan 20 | $ 9.98 | TREB - Trebia Acquisition Corp --> System1

    Today's Price Action

    Biggest Gainers

    9.39% ~ $ 12.93 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
    5.08% ~ $ 10.24 | RVAC - Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    3.98% ~ $ 9.93 | SHCA - Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    3.88% ~ $ 11.25 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
    2.48% ~ $ 11.99 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
    2.47% ~ $ 9.94 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
    2.42% ~ $ 10.15 | GOGN - GoGreen Investments Corp (Pre-Deal)
    1.86% ~ $ 10.41 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)
    1.77% ~ $ 10.37 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
    1.52% ~ $ 10.00 | HTAQ - Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
    1.44% ~ $ 9.86 | SCMA - Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    1.23% ~ $ 9.91 | AACI - Armada Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)
    1.22% ~ $ 9.98 | XFIN - ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    1.17% ~ $ 9.92 | MEAC - Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    1.12% ~ $ 9.89 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
    1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | PEPL - PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .92% ~ $ 9.89 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
    .72% ~ $ 9.83 | VII - 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (Pre-Deal)
    .72% ~ $ 9.84 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
    .71% ~ $ 9.87 | MPRA - Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

    Biggest Losers

    -18.73% ~ $ 8.33 | VPCC - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (Announced)
    -4.75% ~ $ 10.43 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -3.53% ~ $ 9.88 | DHAC - Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -2.66% ~ $ 9.88 | ACDI - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
    -2.64% ~ $ 9.90 | ARTE - Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    -2.57% ~ $ 9.84 | RCFA - RCF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -2.57% ~ $ 9.85 | BCSA - Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
    -2.22% ~ $ 9.68 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -2.09% ~ $ 9.84 | JUN - Juniper II Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -1.76% ~ $ 10.03 | MLAC - Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (Pre-Deal)
    -1.69% ~ $ 9.91 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)
    -1.57% ~ $ 10.04 | PAIC - Petra Acquisition Inc (Announced)
    -1.31% ~ $ 9.86 | LCW - Learn CW Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -1.25% ~ $ 10.27 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    -1.22% ~ $ 9.73 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.97% ~ $ 10.20 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (Announced)
    -.91% ~ $ 9.84 | LGTO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. II (Pre-Deal)
    -.80% ~ $ 9.86 | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    -.71% ~ $ 9.73 | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)
    -.71% ~ $ 9.67 | SEDA - SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    Monthly SPAC Market Review

    Exec Moves (all issues)

    The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    A Quiet Start for SPACs in 2022

    2 minutes ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    CFV Postpones Vote Again and DeSPACs Have Rebound Day

    Dec 30, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SPACs Limping towards 2022, TPG Pace Beneficial (TPGY) and EVBox Cancel Merger

    Dec 29, 2021
    spac_market_review_december2021
    SPAC

    December SPAC Market Review - A Record Year for SPACs Comes to an End

    Dec 29, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    NGCA and ATHN Deals Approved as SPACs Quietly Move Toward 2022

    Dec 28, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SPAC Market Set for a Breather?

    Dec 27, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Griddle Maker Blackstone Products Strikes SPAC Deal with Ackrell SPAC Partners I (ACKIU)

    Dec 23, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    AdTheorent (ADTH) and Hyperfine (HYPR) set to Make Public Debuts Amid Choppy SPAC Market

    Dec 22, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    "Risk On" Sees Planet Labs and other Recent DeSPACs Surge

    Dec 21, 2021