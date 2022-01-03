A Quiet Start for SPACs in 2022

VPCC drops ahead of Dave vote tomorrow, and we rundown the rest of whats happening in SPACs.

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

Daily SPAC Newsletter

Full SPAC Listing

A relatively uneventful day 1 in 2022 for SPACs with very little activity to note with no new mergers, votes or IPOs to kick the year off. That being said, we're sure to see a busy January of deal votes, IPOs and new definitive agreements.

And, in case you missed it during the holidays, we released our December SPAC market review, recapping the month and taking a bit of a look ahead.

With SPACs still trading at a discount, there are still hundreds of high-yielding risk/reward opportunities out there.

SPACs remain trading at a discount

The biggest mover today was VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC), who fell over 18% after losing its price floor ahead of the Dave vote tomorrow, it's looking like it could be another high redemption SPAC and a cheap entry point for folks bullish on the FinTech.

As a reminder, be careful as SPACs go ex-redemption near deal votes as they'll often dip below $10 as the price floor dissipates.

SPAC Calendar

Two votes are on tap this week with several others teed up for the balance of January.

Jan 04 | $ 8.33 | VPCC - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. --> DAVE INC.

Jan 06 | $ 10.04 | PAIC - Petra Acquisition Inc --> Revelation Biosciences, Inc

Jan 11 | $ 9.97 | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. --> Gelesis Inc

Jan 12 | $ 9.96 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II --> Tritium

Jan 14 | $ 10.02 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I --> Leafly Holdings, Inc.

Jan 14 | $ 9.96 | GMII - Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.

Jan 19 | $ 10.17 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. --> Anghami

Jan 19 | $ 10.43 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. --> Core Scientific, Inc.

Jan 20 | $ 9.98 | TREB - Trebia Acquisition Corp --> System1

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

9.39% ~ $ 12.93 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

5.08% ~ $ 10.24 | RVAC - Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

3.98% ~ $ 9.93 | SHCA - Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

3.88% ~ $ 11.25 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

2.48% ~ $ 11.99 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

2.47% ~ $ 9.94 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

2.42% ~ $ 10.15 | GOGN - GoGreen Investments Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.86% ~ $ 10.41 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

1.77% ~ $ 10.37 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

1.52% ~ $ 10.00 | HTAQ - Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

1.44% ~ $ 9.86 | SCMA - Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.23% ~ $ 9.91 | AACI - Armada Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

1.22% ~ $ 9.98 | XFIN - ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.17% ~ $ 9.92 | MEAC - Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.12% ~ $ 9.89 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | PEPL - PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.89 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.83 | VII - 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.84 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.87 | MPRA - Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-18.73% ~ $ 8.33 | VPCC - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (Announced)

-4.75% ~ $ 10.43 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.53% ~ $ 9.88 | DHAC - Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.66% ~ $ 9.88 | ACDI - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.64% ~ $ 9.90 | ARTE - Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.57% ~ $ 9.84 | RCFA - RCF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.57% ~ $ 9.85 | BCSA - Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.22% ~ $ 9.68 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.09% ~ $ 9.84 | JUN - Juniper II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.76% ~ $ 10.03 | MLAC - Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (Pre-Deal)

-1.69% ~ $ 9.91 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-1.57% ~ $ 10.04 | PAIC - Petra Acquisition Inc (Announced)

-1.31% ~ $ 9.86 | LCW - Learn CW Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.25% ~ $ 10.27 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.73 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.97% ~ $ 10.20 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.84 | LGTO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.86 | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.71% ~ $ 9.73 | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.67 | SEDA - SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

