SPAC Wrap: Deep SPAC Discounts Won't Last Much Longer

A positive week in SPAC land, with plenty of M&A and a reopening of the IPO market. Over 15 votes are still left and plenty opportunities for investors in June.

** Get the Daily SPAC Newsletter **

If last week was defined by Ackman's overly complicated, yet relatively investor friendly, PSTH deal/restructuring this week could be described as much more "regular" albeit solid.

IPOs are back, mergers were plentiful, and De-SPACs have been thriving. The SPAC market is humming again, the market is clearing out and investors are beginning to take notice.

Investors should note that the narrative has definitely shifted and is more likely to stick than not at this point. Given that, if there is room in the SPAC baskets the discounts are there for now and grabbing SPACs with announced deals prior to the emerging merger vote pop could make sense.

Weekly Rundown of SPAC Activity

New SPAC Mergers

Merger activity was healthy this week, and highlighted by VPC's acquisition of mobile-banking app Dave for $3.6B. Others inculde eVTOL company Vertical Aerospace and sports e-commerce company SIGNA Sports. Merger vote pops, however, remain subdued.

VPC, YAC, KVSA, BSN, KCAC, VENA

New SPAC IPOs

The IPO market finally reopened after a two-week hiatus and 8 deals priced for $1.3B new SPAC capital out there looking for a deal.

Barry Sternlicht steals the show as Jaws Hurricane actually manage to upsize its offering from $250 - $275M AND close day-1 at a premium, $10.06. It's been a while since we've seen newly priced SPAC IPOs trade up.

LITT, HCNE, SMIH, GACQ, CLBR, ISAA, SPK, LAAA

New SPAC S-1s

Light week on the S-1 front, with just 3 new initial SPAC filings for $650M, highlighted by Foresight's 2nd SPAC. Foresight 1 (FORE) has a pending deal with P3 Health Partners.

De-SPACs

VWE, JIH, CMAX, UPH, KPLT, QSI, INDI, SKIL

Upcoming Merger Votes

Jun 15 | $ 10.13 | FAII - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II --> ATI Physical Therapy

Jun 16 | $ 10.13 | CRSA - Crescent Acquisition Corp --> LiveVox TopCo, LLC

Jun 17 | $ 10.00 | ACAC - Acies Acquisition Corp --> PlayStudios, Inc.

Jun 22 | $ 12.60 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV --> Perella Weinberg Partners LLC

Jun 22 | $ 10.24 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage --> ironSource

Jun 23 | $ 10.32 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp --> Payoneer Inc.

Jun 23 | $ 9.99 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. --> Origin Materials

Jun 24 | $ 10.36 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC

Jun 24 | $ 10.04 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Jun 28 | $ 10.63 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 10.42 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 29 | $ 13.73 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 29 | $ 9.98 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 30 | $ 11.13 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Jun 30 | $ 10.65 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 30 | $ 11.10 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Today's Biggest Gainers

13.19% ~ $ 12.44 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

11.34% ~ $ 19.25 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

4.49% ~ $ 11.16 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

3.84% ~ $ 20.00 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.90% ~ $ 13.49 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

2.85% ~ $ 13.00 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

2.47% ~ $ 9.95 | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

2.44% ~ $ 15.94 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

2.37% ~ $ 9.93 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.19% ~ $ 9.90 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.12% ~ $ 11.10 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

2.10% ~ $ 10.23 | PANA - Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.89% ~ $ 10.26 | CCV - Churchill Capital Corp V (Pre-Deal)

1.84% ~ $ 9.95 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 9.90 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.59% ~ $ 12.15 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

Today's Biggest Losers

-7.34% ~ $ 9.84 | MAQC - Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.67% ~ $ 10.22 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.13% ~ $ 12.87 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.92% ~ $ 9.73 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.81% ~ $ 9.77 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

-1.67% ~ $ 9.99 | ACIC - Atlas Crest Investment Corp (Announced)

-1.52% ~ $ 10.98 | VGAC - VG Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.39% ~ $ 12.74 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.85 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.71 | CLAA - Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.11% ~ $ 9.84 | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 22.86 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Announced)

-.98% ~ $ 10.06 | TCVA - TCV Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.95% ~ $ 25.14 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-.92% ~ $ 9.71 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.88% ~ $ 10.18 | HAAC - Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.78 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.91 | MSDA - MSD Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)