SPAC Wrap: Deep SPAC Discounts Won't Last Much Longer
If last week was defined by Ackman's overly complicated, yet relatively investor friendly, PSTH deal/restructuring this week could be described as much more "regular" albeit solid.
IPOs are back, mergers were plentiful, and De-SPACs have been thriving. The SPAC market is humming again, the market is clearing out and investors are beginning to take notice.
Investors should note that the narrative has definitely shifted and is more likely to stick than not at this point. Given that, if there is room in the SPAC baskets the discounts are there for now and grabbing SPACs with announced deals prior to the emerging merger vote pop could make sense.
Weekly Rundown of SPAC Activity
New SPAC Mergers
Merger activity was healthy this week, and highlighted by VPC's acquisition of mobile-banking app Dave for $3.6B. Others inculde eVTOL company Vertical Aerospace and sports e-commerce company SIGNA Sports. Merger vote pops, however, remain subdued.
New SPAC IPOs
The IPO market finally reopened after a two-week hiatus and 8 deals priced for $1.3B new SPAC capital out there looking for a deal.
Barry Sternlicht steals the show as Jaws Hurricane actually manage to upsize its offering from $250 - $275M AND close day-1 at a premium, $10.06. It's been a while since we've seen newly priced SPAC IPOs trade up.
New SPAC S-1s
Light week on the S-1 front, with just 3 new initial SPAC filings for $650M, highlighted by Foresight's 2nd SPAC. Foresight 1 (FORE) has a pending deal with P3 Health Partners.
De-SPACs
Upcoming Merger Votes
Jun 15 | $ 10.13 | FAII - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II --> ATI Physical Therapy
Jun 16 | $ 10.13 | CRSA - Crescent Acquisition Corp --> LiveVox TopCo, LLC
Jun 17 | $ 10.00 | ACAC - Acies Acquisition Corp --> PlayStudios, Inc.
Jun 22 | $ 12.60 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV --> Perella Weinberg Partners LLC
Jun 22 | $ 10.24 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage --> ironSource
Jun 23 | $ 10.32 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp --> Payoneer Inc.
Jun 23 | $ 9.99 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. --> Origin Materials
Jun 24 | $ 10.36 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC
Jun 24 | $ 10.04 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.
Jun 28 | $ 10.63 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola
Jun 29 | $ 10.42 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma
Jun 29 | $ 13.73 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo
Jun 29 | $ 9.98 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare
Jun 30 | $ 11.13 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.
Jun 30 | $ 10.65 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions
Jun 30 | $ 11.10 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra
