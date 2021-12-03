DMYQ Drops on Vote Day, CFVI Jumps on Trump News, and the Market Gets Pummeled
----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
Stocks slumped again on Friday, capping off a down week in the market's and surely ruining some folks' weekends. SPACs were not immune as they also generally fell across the board, and newly announced mergers saw little-to-no deal pop (aside from warrants). It's been nearly impossible (save for a few outliers) to generate a ton of pre-close stock price run-up in recent mergers.
Average-pre deal SPACs fell another 5c today and now are trading with about a 1.14% discount to trust. Certainly some cheap options out there to play for yield + upside potential.
890 5th Avenue Partners (ENFA) had a bit of an early jump today following the reported 94% redemptions following their vote on BuzzFeed, yet the stock closed down ~3% to $9.62. So not a sustained low float / squeeze run but potentially a few investors clipped a bit of a gain. Not a ton of momentum around this one in the market will be interesting how it trades going forward as it puts a stake in the ground for several other media companies that have hinted at going public via SPAC including Vice Media and Group Nine.
Apollo kicked off the morning announcing a big SPAC merger deal as Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) struck a $5.3B EV pact with American Express Global Business Travel. The deal includes a $335M PIPE from the likes of Apollo, Ares, HG Vora, Sabre and Zoom.
It's another bet on a rebound in a post-covid world. Just 18 months ago would you have thought that multiple ticketing / live-event centric companies (Vivid, SeatGeek) and travel-related (Vacasa, HotelPlanner) would all be planning public offerings? APSG rose slightly on the day while the warrants had a nice +48% pop, closing at $1.27.
All SPAC votes were approved today:
- DMYQ / Planet Labs (w 2% redemptions pre-announced) -> PL when it closes
- ADF / Hagerty approved -> HGTY today
- FORE / P3 approved (w 88% redemptions) -> PIII on 12/6
- GIG / BigBear.ai -> BBAI on 12/8
DMYQ / Planet Labs held up reasonably well given today's overall down market, closing down 5% at $9.45. Many will remember that dMY's previous deSPAC, IONQ, dropped into the $7s before trading over $30 at one point. Many are hoping that DMYQ will skip the drop down and instead just start making its way up.
New Podcast! Navitas Semiconductor CEO Gene Sheridan
Announced Mergers
As we've mentioned, common shares of recently announced SPAC deals aren't exactly running to the moon. What will it take to generate some pre-deal buzz around here? Or is the new norm hovering around NAV, seeing how redemptions shake out and then start to play.
Dec 03 | $ 9.93 | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital --> American Express Global Business Travel
Dec 02 | $ 10.04 | ACTD - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II --> OPAL Fuels
Dec 02 | $ 9.85 | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. --> Selina
Dec 01 | $ 11.90 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI --> Rumble
Dec 01 | $ 9.85 | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp --> Voltus, Inc.
Dec 01 | $ 9.88 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. --> Essentium, Inc.
Nov 30 | $ 9.93 | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. --> Griid
Recent IPOs
Overfunded trusts and high warrant coverage are now table stakes in the SPAC IPO game. Another 12 priced this week, keeping the IPO train running yet the performance has been less than spectacular.
Dec 02 | $ 10.01 | BOCN - Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp
Dec 02 | $ 10.01 | BIOS - BioPlus Acquisition Corp.
Dec 02 | $ 10.03 | BPAC - Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co
Dec 02 | $ 10.01 | STET - ST Energy Transition I Ltd.
Dec 02 | $ 10.10 | GEEX - Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp.
Dec 01 | $ 10.04 | ROC - ROC Energy Acquisition Corp.
Dec 01 | $ 10.05 | PACI - PROOF Acquisition Corp I
Dec 01 | $ 10.01 | UTAA - UTA Acquisition Corporation
Nov 30 | $ 10.09 | TLGY - TLGY Acquisition Corp
Nov 30 | $ 10.08 | CMCA - Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp
Nov 30 | $ 10.04 | ROCL - Roth CH Acquisition V Co.
Nov 29 | $ 10.15 | CNGL - Canna-Global Acquisition Corp
Today's Price Action
Top Gainers
CFVI was the big winner of the day when news of a potential distribution deal with Trump's media company hit the tape. CFVI announced a SPAC deal with video company (and right favorite) Rumble earlier in the week.
12.48% ~ $ 11.90 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
4.90% ~ $ 11.35 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
4.63% ~ $ 9.50 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Announced)
1.23% ~ $ 9.90 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.14% ~ $ 9.74 | TPGS - TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (Announced)
1.12% ~ $ 9.91 | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Announced)
1.01% ~ $ 10.00 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.91% ~ $ 9.93 | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Announced)
.72% ~ $ 9.75 | GIG - GigCapital4, Inc. (Announced)
.58% ~ $ 10.33 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
.56% ~ $ 9.76 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.91 | OACB - Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.83 | SAMA - Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.85 | TPBA - TPB Acquisition Corporation I (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.85 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.93 | PBAX - Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.95 | SANB - Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
.50% ~ $ 9.90 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
.50% ~ $ 10.15 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
.49% ~ $ 10.20 | PAIC - Petra Acquisition Inc (Announced)
Biggest Losers
-10.44% ~ $ 11.93 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-9.58% ~ $ 12.84 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)
-8.35% ~ $ 8.78 | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-5.41% ~ $ 9.45 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)
-4.55% ~ $ 11.95 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
-4.54% ~ $ 44.97 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-3.59% ~ $ 12.10 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
-3.02% ~ $ 10.91 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
-2.27% ~ $ 9.91 | SGII - Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.40% ~ $ 9.86 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)
-1.22% ~ $ 10.49 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.19% ~ $ 9.98 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-1.10% ~ $ 9.89 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)
-1.09% ~ $ 9.96 | AGCB - Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.70 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-.98% ~ $ 10.10 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)
-.91% ~ $ 9.82 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.91% ~ $ 9.83 | DMYS - dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (Pre-Deal)
-.89% ~ $ 10.05 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
-.81% ~ $ 9.76 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) is the Next Big Thing in Chips
- Chad Rigetti on why Superconducting and Rigetti is the Best Bet on Quantum Computing
- DMYQ & Planet: Is Planet Ready for Primetime?
- CUBI: New Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu on Digital Assets, Crypto Banking, and Leadership
- Super Group / SEAH Aim for Global Online Gaming & Betting Wins, with CEOs Neal Menashe and John Collins
- Wejo CEO Richard Barlow on why Connected Vehicle Data is the Future (SPAC: VOSO)
- Podcast: Codere Online (SPAC:DDMX) and the Gaming / Betting Landscape in LatAm
- Podcast: CompoSecure / DBDR Going Beyond Metal Cards into Crypto with CEOs Jon Wilk & Don Basile
- Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again
- Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel
- Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs
- See the full Know Who Drivers Return podcast library
Latest SPAC Analysis
- Did You Get Your SPAC Deals on Black Friday?
- Patrick Orlando of DWAC Strikes again With Benessere Capital Acquisition (BENE) Deal
- MANSCAPED Strikes $1B Deal with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (BLTS)
- DWAC Drops 12.4% and Patrick Orlando's ZGYH Leaves Warrant Holders Holding the Bag
- IONQ Continues to Run, ASPC Strikes LatAm Software Deal with Semantix
- Khosla Ventures and Valo Health Terminate SPAC Deal
- SPAC M&A Pace is Heating Up
- SPAC Resurgence Continues and DeSPACs are Hot
- TradeStation Group Strikes SPAC Deal with Quantum FinTech (QFTA)
- SPAC IPO Pace Picking Up; Liquidation Rate to Follow?
- SilverBox Engaged (SBEA) rises 15% on Black Rifle Coffee Pact, Are SPAC Deal Pops Back?
- GS to Offer New SPAC-Linked Product + 4 SPACs to Vote Tomorrow
- October SPAC Issuance nears $10B and SPACs are Hot Again
- Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?
- Trump SPAC DWAC Rises over 100% Again to Cap Wild Week
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) Soars on Trump Deal
- Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)
- GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes
- Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
- Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)