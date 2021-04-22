SPACs Take Backseat to Tax Selloff

Today's two SPAC deals, HZAC and FWAA, rose modestly despite the broader market selloff. GIK shareholders approved its deal with Lightning eMotors.

Equities were humming along nicely on Thursday until rumors of a Biden administration proposal to significantly hike capital gains tax to the high 40% range for some sent markets tumbling. While information is scarce (is it marginal? or income-based) -- it was enough to spook the markets and major US indices finished lower on the day.

It was a welcoming morning, however, as M&A announcements returned for SPACs and there were two deals to trade on today. Both wound up gaining, despite the macro selloff that occurred around them:

Horizon Acquisition Bets on Reopening

Horizon Acquisition (HZAC), led by Dodger's co-owner Todd Boehly, got a modest jump of +3% today following their announcement to take Vivid Seats public in a $2.1B EV deal, supported by a $225M PIPE. Speaking on CNBC after the market close, Boehly stressed his confidence in Vivid's business amidst a backlash in SPAC deals saying "in two years nobody will even remember we were a SPAC."

With the first deal out of the way, we'll see if that clears up or accelerates the long rumored (and bigger) deal for Boehly's other SPAC Horizon Acquisition II (HZON) and SportRadar...

Fifth Wall and SmartRent

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp (FWAA), backed by PropTech VC Fifth Wall, struck a deal with PropTech company SmartRent at a $2.2B valuation, supported by a $155M PIPE. FWAA shares rose modestly +1.56% on the news.

As part of the deal terms, the sponsors agreed to up to a 3-year lockup of their shares -- a nice touch as the investor materials are marketing a 123% revenue CAGR out to 2024. These types of sponsor commitments could do well to support future SPAC transactions that are being deemed too speculative:

SmartRent Investor Materials

Elsewhere... GigCapital 3 (GIK) shareholders approved its merger with Lightning eMotors (will trade as ZEV), though just 56% of shares voted on the deal showing how difficult it has been for some SPAC merger votes to reach a quorum, leaving the company to have to send out multiple reminders to shareholders. In addition, 29% of shares redeemed, leaving $143M in trust, down from $200M. GIK shares closed down -3.5% to $8.73.

Biggest SPAC Gainers

5.06% ~ $ 17.03 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

4.44% ~ $ 12.69 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

4.14% ~ $ 15.84 | IPOE - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (Announced)

3.30% ~ $ 10.12 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP (Announced)

2.62% ~ $ 32.96 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.57% ~ $ 9.97 | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.06% ~ $ 9.92 | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.00% ~ $ 10.72 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc (Announced)

1.88% ~ $ 12.48 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)

Biggest SPAC Decliners

-5.38% ~ $ 9.85 | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% ~ $ 10.36 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.59% ~ $ 11.80 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.54% ~ $ 8.73 | GIK - GigCapital3 Inc (Announced)

-3.48% ~ $ 12.47 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-3.32% ~ $ 12.53 | JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.94% ~ $ 15.17 | NGA - NORTHERN GN ACQ (Announced)

-2.82% ~ $ 11.38 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-2.67% ~ $ 16.40 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.65% ~ $ 11.00 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

