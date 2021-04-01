SPAC Wrap: NFL Deal Shoots DMYD / Genius Sports to the Moon After Hours

Some good news for SPAC investors as the market is generally up, flow has slowed to allow the field to start clearing, and the DMYD / Genius Sports NFL deal shows that great execution can drive upside.

In yesterday's wrap we talked about how the slowdown in SPAC flow is good news for investors and it continued today, with limited action. The IPO market is still halted, and just a single S-1 was filed. Many investors would have been on the lookout for opportunities based on price, but don't sleep on the SPACs that have announced deals and teams that can execute.

Niccolo De Masi and the DMY team have been building a great SPAC track record (see RSI). Today Genius Sports announced a new data partnership with the NFL -- DMYD is taking Genius public -- and, subsequently, DMYD's stock took off like a rocket after hours, up almost 25% as of this writing.

DMYD and Genius Sports sign exclusive deal with NFL and stock surges after hours

The SPACtwit crew loved the news too:

Losing on this deal is the team at Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (HZON). Todd Boehly's HZON has been rumored to take Sportradar public and this deal sees Genius Sports replacing Sportradar who has had a deal with the NFL since 2015.

Biggest SPAC Gainers

12.49% ~ $ 16.75 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

10.70% ~ $ 12.93 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

10.31% ~ $ 14.12 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

10.08% ~ $ 20.21 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

8.24% ~ $ 14.06 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

6.55% ~ $ 37.74 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

6.25% ~ $ 15.63 | DMYD - dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (Announced)

6.12% ~ $ 12.65 | CAPA - HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

5.71% ~ $ 14.07 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

4.70% ~ $ 10.91 | THBR - Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd (Announced)

Biggest SPAC Decliners

-5.00% ~ $ 11.20 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

-4.56% ~ $ 10.68 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-3.04% ~ $ 11.48 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.91% ~ $ 9.69 | EUCR - Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.46% ~ $ 10.31 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% ~ $ 11.39 | NPA - New Providence Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.31% ~ $ 10.58 | GWAC - Good Works Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.16% ~ $ 11.34 | AONE - one (Announced)

-1.86% ~ $ 10.57 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III (Announced)

-1.68% ~ $ 12.86 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)