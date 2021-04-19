SPACs Falter on Monday

SPAC stocks took a hit, along with the broader market, the DBDR / CompoSecure deal got no love and a bunch of units split.

SPAC stocks got hit on Monday, along with the broader equity markets, with GIK declining the most, over 10%. New issues remain on the sideline, with another goose egg today for SPAC IPOs. Which continues to beg the question, with over 250 Pre-IPO SPACs out there, are some being permanently shelved.

This morning saw one deal announcement in SPAC land with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR) striking a $1.2B deal to take CompoSecure Public. They are projecting a big 53% Net Rev CAGR '21-'25:

Source: Company Filings

DBDR shares closed up a modest 0.2%.

Elsewhere... Clover Health (CLOV) got another nice 10% jump today, as we wrote this morning on a potential short squeeze.

Union Acquisition Corp II's (LATN) vote to extend its business combination deadline out to October 2021 passed, though almost $65M in shares were redeemed from the trust at a price of $10.07. We might start to see more share redemptions in other SPACs, particularly those trading at or below NAV, like LATN. Shares were flat today.

Biggest SPAC Gainers

12.19% ~ $ 35.90 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

5.97% ~ $ 11.19 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

3.51% ~ $ 10.90 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.06% ~ $ 10.10 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

2.88% ~ $ 13.94 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

2.22% ~ $ 19.81 | DMYD - dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (Announced)

1.94% ~ $ 18.37 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.83% ~ $ 10.04 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Pre-Deal)

1.78% ~ $ 10.29 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

1.75% ~ $ 11.02 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

Biggest SPAC Decliners

-10.33% ~ $ 9.03 | GIK - GigCapital3 Inc (Announced)

-8.34% ~ $ 14.39 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-8.28% ~ $ 12.07 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-7.33% ~ $ 12.52 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-6.26% ~ $ 13.03 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-5.50% ~ $ 11.69 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

-5.40% ~ $ 14.19 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.99% ~ $ 11.04 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

Separate Common, Warrants Trading Commenced

SRNG

HUGS

FSNB

KCAC

MACQ

WARR

GIIX

EJFA

ASZ

AUS

IBER

