SPAC Wrap: Focus Today was on the Coinbase Direct Listing, Will it Drive SPACs into Crypto?

In SPAC land, another day for no new S-1s or IPOs. The market was clearly focused on the Crypto milestone Coinbase listing. It begs the question, will SPACs get into crypto?

Though the morning saw one new merger -- BCTG Acquisition Corp (BCTG) taking Tango Therapeutics public in a $350M deal -- and the rare late afternoon announcement -- Roth CH Acquisition II (ROCC) and music company Reservoir in a $788M deal -- SPACs got very little of today's airtime.

Crypto & SPACs

The big story today, of course, was Coinbase's (COIN) direct listing which at one point eclipsed $100B in market capitalization for the cryptocurrency exchange. Some are calling it the ultimate legitimization of Cryptocurrency into the mainstream. Which begs the question, with 430 SPACs looking for deals, will any of them start to focus more on crypto assets? Today's listing might be a catalyst to lay the foundation for more crypto in the public markets.

While we're not aware of any SPACs that are very specifically targeting crypto, it's important to remember that SPACs aren't really tied to their mandates at all. For example we've seen "leisure" SPACs go after biopharma companies, and several different kinds of SPACs target cannabis... so don't be surprised if this narrative picks up any steam.

Though one SPAC that you might want to keep an eye on is NightDragon (NDAC), who are focused on "CSSP" or cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy. However, they mention crypto and blockchain pretty prominently in their prospectus,

"Crypto and Blockchain: As crypto and blockchain technologies continue to become more mainstream, securing enterprise blockchain ecosystems and auditing smart contracts will become more important as institutions incorporate these technologies into critical business applications."

NDACU units are currently trading at $10.20, up +0.3% today

ICYMI: eToro & FinTech Acquisition V

One of the more-direct crypto related plays came from the eToro deal. eToro, a Robinhood rival, agreed last month to a merger with Betsy Cohen's FinTech Acquisition V (FTCV). Cryptocurrency has long been a huge focus for eToro and their client base. FTCV jumped huge on the deal announcement, over 44%. While the gains have come back a bit, it's still trading at a decent premium close to $13.

Source: eToro Investor Presentation

Biggest SPAC Gainers

BCTG rose the most today on their deal announcement with Tango Therapeutics

7.94% ~ $ 12.10 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

3.37% ~ $ 11.96 | STIC - Northern Star Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.86% ~ $ 10.08 | HCII - HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

2.43% ~ $ 13.47 | JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.16% ~ $ 9.95 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.15% ~ $ 10.00 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

2.04% ~ $ 10.52 | EXPC - Experience Investment Corp (Announced)

1.55% ~ $ 9.80 | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.54% ~ $ 9.86 | BITE - Bite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.54% ~ $ 9.90 | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPAC Losers

AGC pared some of yesterday's gains off of the Grab deal

-12.11% ~ $ 13.28 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

-8.12% ~ $ 12.45 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-7.92% ~ $ 14.64 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-7.07% ~ $ 11.69 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-6.07% ~ $ 14.40 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-5.49% ~ $ 12.90 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-5.20% ~ $ 10.40 | GWAC - Good Works Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-5.19% ~ $ 16.06 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-4.71% ~ $ 9.51 | VHAQ - Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.29% ~ $ 15.39 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

