SPAC Wrap: Another Down Day for SPACs

Qell Started off the morning announcing its Lilium Deal and ended the day up 2%, while announced and pre-deal SPACs continued to suffer. A light day for IPOs and S-1s.

The decline of SPACs with announced deals continued to be the story today, headlined by BRPA who gave up yesterday's gains, falling over -12%. Overall, almost 70% of SPACs with announced deals dropped today. In addition, CGRO dropped 8% (and below $10) - we'll get to that below.

TPGY (announced deal with EVBox), was the biggest gainer up almost 12%, climbing back from some of the losses it suffered over recent sessions.

Today's Deals

Today we saw QELL strike a deal with Lilium, valuing the company at $2.37b. While QELL had a nice 2.22% deal-pop today, it was a slight decline from yesterday's 2 deals. And, it still lags the euphoric deal pops of earlier this year.

What's going on with CGRO?

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO), a SPAC led by ex Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, raised $150M in a May-2020 IPO and was focused on finding a company in canabis. Instead they ultimately settled on Innoviz, an Israeli producer of LiDAR sensors. Announcing the deal in December, all seemed to be good as the price peaked amid the euphoric short period of SPAC + EV mania ~$16.

CGRO has steadily declined following the initial deal euphoria, and broke NAV today as it went ex-redemption

However, recently, the price had come back down towards $10. Ultimately, on Tuesday the SPAC put out a release urging shareholders to vote on the deal, as they have not yet reached a quorum. It's a scene we've seen before... now, while it is still (probably) likely the deal passes, we saw the shares dip below $10 as it has hit ex-redemption (vote date is March 31).

Take away: be sure to keep abreast of all dates relevant for your SPACs. If you are a shareholder of CGRO and are surprised because you thought there was a floor of $10 reminder if you either 1) voted in favor of the merger or 2) did nothing, you are at the mercy of the equity markets.

New S-1s

Lighter days are becoming the norm, but today still saw 5 new SPAC S-1s, including repeat issuers Apollo and Tribe Capital.

Biggest SPAC Gainers

11.72% ~ $ 18.30 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

10.12% ~ $ 23.51 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

7.27% ~ $ 27.60 | STPK - Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (Announced)

6.97% ~ $ 13.50 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

4.70% ~ $ 12.48 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

2.64% ~ $ 11.29 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.41% ~ $ 10.21 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V (Announced)

2.22% ~ $ 10.14 | QELL - Qell Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.96% ~ $ 9.86 | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.94% ~ $ 11.05 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPAC Decliners

-11.92% ~ $ 36.22 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-9.26% ~ $ 12.25 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

-8.04% ~ $ 9.26 | CGRO - Collective Growth Corp (Announced)

-7.26% ~ $ 13.54 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-5.35% ~ $ 13.10 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.84% ~ $ 12.20 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-3.80% ~ $ 11.40 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.47% ~ $ 10.29 | SFTW - Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.68% ~ $ 10.55 | GWAC - Good Works Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.62% ~ $ 9.68 | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

