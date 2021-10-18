GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes
The saga of WeWork is about to enter its next phase as BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX) shareholders will hold their merger vote tomorrow. If all goes according to plan WeWork will finally become a publicly traded company -- 2 years after the initial IPO fiasco and eventual ouster of founder & CEO Adam Neumann. BOWX closed at $10.40 today, up another 3.5%.
Overall, not much movement in SPACs today as the broader equity market had modest gains. Though the premium for SPACs with announced deals actually hit positive for the first time in months, though that is skewed by a few outliers that will de-SPAC soon.
ICYMI: Matt Roberts on Vacasa
Our latest pod with Matt Roberts, CEO of Vacasa as a refresher ahead of another podcast in the travel sector we'll be releasing tomorrow with Inspirato. Keep a look out and listen to Matt on Vacasa in the meantime.
Elsewhere in SPAC News
Vivid Seats and Todd Boehly's Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC) announced the closing of their business combination, and will begin trading as SEAT tomorrow 10/19 on Nasdaq. HZAC is trading well, closing up another +2% today to $12.29
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) expects to close its business combination with Mirion Technologies on 10/20 and begin trading as MIRW, pending the final shareholder vote tomorrow. The company expects $554M out of its $751M trust, equating to ~26% in redems. GSAH closed at $10.40 today.
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
10.08% ~ $ 10.92 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
8.85% ~ $ 13.53 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
4.10% ~ $ 10.40 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)
3.66% ~ $ 10.47 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
3.65% ~ $ 11.92 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
3.48% ~ $ 10.40 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.71% ~ $ 9.46 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.56% ~ $ 10.00 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
2.04% ~ $ 10.00 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)
1.92% ~ $ 12.76 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
1.17% ~ $ 10.17 | ACBA - Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (Announced)
.81% ~ $ 10.00 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)
.72% ~ $ 9.76 | LOKM - Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.71% ~ $ 9.87 | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)
.70% ~ $ 10.01 | CLAQ - cleantech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.65% ~ $ 9.73 | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.76 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-5.28% ~ $ 11.13 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)
-2.50% ~ $ 9.75 | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-2.47% ~ $ 10.68 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)
-1.56% ~ $ 10.07 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.52% ~ $ 9.75 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.86% ~ $ 10.34 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
-.79% ~ $ 10.10 | TPGS - TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (Announced)
-.72% ~ $ 9.67 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.72% ~ $ 9.71 | VAQC - Vector Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.78 | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.63% ~ $ 9.72 | CLAA - Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.74 | SCAQ - Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.81 | JATT - JATT Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.60% ~ $ 9.86 | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2 (Pre-Deal)
-.60% ~ $ 9.93 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.68 | TWCB - Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.70 | HHLA - HH&L Acquisition Co. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.71 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
