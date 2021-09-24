SPAC EOW Wrap: Get Set for Tuesday's Mega Votes

--------------------------
As we wrote about yesterday, Tuesday is shaping up to be the busiest day of SPAC voting ever, with 7 SPACs set to hold their shareholder meetings. One of those spiked today, DMYI, as they went ex-redemption heading into the vote. With the rest of those SPACs hovering around or below NAV, expect large redemptions.
Elsewhere in SPACs this week it was a bit of a snoozer. M&A activity is very low with just 2 new deals announced and just 6 over the last two weeks. With PIPE financing harder than ever to come by, and greater scrutiny from investors, it's not clear that there is a near term catalyst to really jumpstart the M&A market. Below we recap the week in SPACs.
SPAC Calendar
Sep 28 | $ 10.03 | STPC - Star Peak Corp II --> Benson Hill, Inc.
Sep 28 | $ 10.08 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.
Sep 28 | $ 9.98 | SPFR - Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation --> VELO3D
Sep 28 | $ 11.30 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III --> ionQ, Inc.
Sep 28 | $ 10.09 | PTK - PTK Acquisition Corp. --> Valens Semiconductor
Sep 28 | $ 10.05 | CAHC - CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd
Sep 28 | $ 10.05 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences
Sep 29 | $ 10.00 | CTAC - Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp --> Kore
Sep 30 | $ 10.00 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II --> Wallbox
Oct 05 | $ 10.11 | ITAC - Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc --> Arbe Robotics Ltd
Oct 12 | $ 9.98 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon
Oct 13 | $ 9.97 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.
Oct 14 | $ 10.73 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. --> Algoma Steel
Oct 14 | $ 10.13 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings --> BAKKT Holdings, LLC
Oct 14 | $ 9.99 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.
Oct 20 | $ 10.07 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics
Oct 27 | $ 10.11 | TMTS - Spartacus Acquisition Corporation --> NextNav Holdings,
Newly Priced IPOs
Most IPOs are trading below NAV, and the ones that are currently > $10 are typically overfunded trusts.
Sep 23 | $ .00 | GIA - GigCapital5, Inc.
Sep 23 | $ .00 | DSAQ - Direct Selling Acquisition Corp.
Sep 22 | $ 10.10 | ARGU - Argus Capital Corp.
Sep 22 | $ 9.83 | LOCC - Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp.
Sep 21 | $ 9.90 | IPAX - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
Sep 20 | $ 10.21 | HHGC - HHG Capital Corporation
Announced Mergers
Sep 21 | $ 9.86 | GSQD - G Squared Ascend I Inc. --> Transfix
Sep 20 | $ 9.87 | GLBL - Cartesian Growth Corporation --> The Tiedemann and Alvarium Groups
Sep 16 | $ 9.85 | PPGH - Poema Global Holdings Corp. --> Gogoro
Sep 15 | $ 9.93 | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. --> Prentics
Sep 15 | $ 9.90 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp --> Pagaya
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
12.89% ~ $ 11.30 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III (Announced)
2.99% ~ $ 9.99 | TCAC - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
1.24% ~ $ 9.77 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
1.20% ~ $ 10.09 | PTK - PTK Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.03% ~ $ 9.80 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
.83% ~ $ 9.75 | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)
.80% ~ $ 10.03 | STPC - Star Peak Corp II (Announced)
.80% ~ $ 10.05 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (Announced)
.80% ~ $ 10.14 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
.79% ~ $ 10.25 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)
.72% ~ $ 9.73 | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
.69% ~ $ 10.27 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)
.67% ~ $ 9.78 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.71 | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.74 | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.77 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.80 | POW - Powered Brands (Pre-Deal)
.60% ~ $ 9.99 | KINZ - KINS Technology Group Inc. (Pre-Deal)
.56% ~ $ 9.85 | CCV - Churchill Capital Corp V (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.72 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-1.71% ~ $ 9.75 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)
-1.56% ~ $ 10.73 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)
-1.54% ~ $ 12.11 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-1.11% ~ $ 9.76 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)
-1.06% ~ $ 9.78 | GIIX - GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.67 | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.72 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.90% ~ $ 24.21 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.86% ~ $ 10.35 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Announced)
-.78% ~ $ 10.19 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
-.71% ~ $ 9.80 | APTM - Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.68% ~ $ 10.25 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
-.62% ~ $ 9.66 | PICC - Pivotal Investment Corporation III (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.71 | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.75 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.77 | ALCC - AltC Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.85 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.59% ~ $ 10.11 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-.55% ~ $ 9.89 | CFFE - CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (Pre-Deal)
