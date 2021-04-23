A Slow, Painful Week for Most SPAC Investors

A light week for SPAC M&A and the new issue market has hit saturation. Pre-Deal SPACs will soon feel the pressure to start finding targets.

While 3 deals ultimately announced this week (HZAC, FWAA, and DBDR) it was still a slow week compared to peak SPAC merger frenzy. This week's deals provided modest pops - despite what has (mostly) been a rollercoaster overall week for risk assets. On a happy note, SPACs finished Friday largely up, for the first time in what feels like years.

Overall, the week was one where the mood felt increasingly dark with the media only adding to it with little positive to say. The average common stock for pre-deal SPACs closed the week at $9.92 and there are approximately 300 SPACs trading below NAV as the week ends. Some will view this as an opportunity and others as proof that the SPAC bubble has burst.

The community also keeps focusing on the slowdown in SPAC IPOs - there were none this week and just 10 in April so far - as a function of both increased SEC oversight plus market saturation. However, we tend to view this recalibration as healthy for the SPAC market in the long run.

After a steady rise, SPAC IPOs have all but stopped in April

SPAC investors that are true believers will keep coming back to two core beliefs:

Investing in SPACs is about yield + optionality --> peak SPAC was not normal and actually made it more difficult for many investors to invest in SPACs The market doesn't need more SPACs right now --> the market needs high quality SPAC deals that reduce the number of outstanding SPACs to a more manageable number and then a resumption of a reasonable flow of new SPACs. Investors need to see a rational, sustainable flow into the market and out of the market

It will soon be crunch time for Pre-Deal SPACs. While 2 years may seem like an eternity when you price your IPO, deadlines will start approaching more and more rapidly. Will we start to see more redemptions at vote time and, perhaps, more SPACs being forced to liquidate? Almost certainly, but what is sure is that as we move from spring into summer there will be a significant number of SPACs under real pressure to find deals. More on this next week.

Also today, Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA) shareholders approved its proposed business combination with Lion Electric. NGA closed the day up over +11% at $16.90.

Announced SPAC Mergers

New SPAC IPOs

None

New SPAC S-1s

4 new S-1s filed for just $825M in new SPAC Capital. Highlighted by Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood (the charity, not that RobinHood) focused on Social-Forward companies led by BIPOC. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp's management team is largely led by BIPOC and women.

Upcoming Next Week

4/26: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U) units separation for trading

4/27: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) meeting to vote on merger w/ Stem

4/28: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB) vote to extend deadline

4/29: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR) meeting to vote on merger w/ HyrdaFacial

