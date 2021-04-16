SPAC Weekly: Altimeter Grabs the Spotlight. SPAC Scrutiny Heightens, but Market is Getting Healthier

Altimeter Growth Corp struck the largest SPAC merger ever agreeing to take Grab public in a $40B deal. Elsewhere the SEC continued to show its focus on SPACs and short sellers begin to emerge.

It was a quiet week on the new issue front as no new SPAC IPOs priced this week, the first such week with no new supply in a quite a while. New S-1s were also slow as only 3 new SPACs filed (for a total of $350M) in another sign that the market is heading back towards normalcy. However, it was a bit of a return to more normal M&A activity as 5 new deals announced, including the largest deal ever with Altimeter Growth Merging with Grab.

Opportunities are out there, and we continue to believe that the SPAC market slowing down a bit makes for a healthier, more rational market.

Altimeter Mega Deal

The big story of the week was Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC) striking the largest SPAC deal ever, a $40B tie up with Singapore's Grab. AGC closed down almost 7% today to $12.52.

SEC Beckons

The SEC continues to show that it is paying more attention to SPACs, with the latest being guidance on how companies are treating their warrants on the balance sheet. It's being said that this change has delayed plans for some SPAC transactions given the increased need for paper work on bankers and lawyers.

Beware the Short Seller

SPAC investors should brace for what will likely be a consistent and challenging rally of short sellers as SPACs go through the de-SPAC process. We saw another one yesterday with Scorpion Capital's scathing reporting on QuantumScape (QS) which, to date, has been one of the most successful de-SPAC stories.

Announced SPAC Mergers

New SPAC IPOs

None!

New SPAC S-1s

Biggest SPAC Gainers

12.19% ~ $ 35.90 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

5.97% ~ $ 11.19 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

3.51% ~ $ 10.90 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.06% ~ $ 10.10 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

2.88% ~ $ 13.94 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

2.22% ~ $ 19.81 | DMYD - dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (Announced)

1.94% ~ $ 18.37 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.83% ~ $ 10.04 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Pre-Deal)

1.78% ~ $ 10.29 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

1.75% ~ $ 11.02 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

Biggest SPAC Losers

-10.33% ~ $ 9.03 | GIK - GigCapital3 Inc (Announced)

-8.34% ~ $ 14.39 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-8.28% ~ $ 12.07 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-7.33% ~ $ 12.52 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-6.26% ~ $ 13.03 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-5.50% ~ $ 11.69 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

-5.40% ~ $ 14.19 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.99% ~ $ 11.04 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.56% ~ $ 11.92 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.43% ~ $ 12.40 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

