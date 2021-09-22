40 SPAC Warrants Under $1

With the SPAC GAMMA trade on, lots of retail investors are looking for ways to capitalize. Here are warrants currently under $1 that could be "cheap" ways to get in on the trade.

--------------------------

With the SPAC GAMMA trade on, lots of retail investors are looking for ways to capitalize. Below you'll find over 40 SPAC warrants that closed Tuesday's session under $1.

If you want a primer on the trade, this is a quick read.

Remember, buyer beware if you are playing this trade as it's extremely volatile, and these stocks have consistently, and relatively quickly, fallen back to earth -- just look at the chart for OPAD's warrants below. After all, should a stock that 90%+ of shareholders chose to redeem signal a good buy?

OPAD warrants spike and drop quickly

Below, the first listing is SPACs that have an announced merger (announced date in first column), but no vote date set yet. The second, much shorter listing, is SPACs that have set a vote date (first column).

SPACs with Warrants Under $1 & No Vote Date

Announced | Common | Warrant | SPAC --> Target

Oct 28, 2020 | $ 11.38 | $ 0.34 | ALAC --> SolarMax Technology, Inc.

Feb 18, 2021 | $ 10.19 | $ 0.20 | ESSC --> JHD Holdings

Mar 03, 2021 | $ 10.07 | $ 0.77 | VMAC --> Anghami

Mar 15, 2021 | $ 10.07 | $ 0.52 | GNRS --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest

May 17, 2021 | $ 9.93 | $ 0.68 | SCVX --> Bright Machines

May 17, 2021 | $ 10.29 | $ 0.23 | ZGYH --> Giga Energy Inc.

May 17, 2021 | $ 9.99 | $ 0.77 | SGAM --> Redbox

May 20, 2021 | $ 9.76 | $ 0.67 | XPOA --> Jam City

May 25, 2021 | $ 9.86 | $ 0.95 | FORE --> P3 Health Partners

Jun 04, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.88 | GIG --> BigBear.ai

Jun 10, 2021 | $ 10.01 | $ 0.34 | VENA --> VIYI Algorithm Inc.

Jun 10, 2021 | $ 9.95 | $ 0.96 | BSN --> Vertical Aerospace

Jun 14, 2021 | $ 9.90 | $ 0.78 | SVOK --> Boxed

Jun 18, 2021 | $ 9.94 | $ 0.80 | LIII --> Local Bounti Corp

Jun 22, 2021 | $ 10.02 | $ 0.69 | BCYP --> SAB Biotherapeutics

Jun 22, 2021 | $ 9.97 | $ 0.80 | CCAC --> Quanergy Systems

Jun 22, 2021 | $ 9.94 | $ 0.75 | THMA --> Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Jul 08, 2021 | $ 9.83 | $ 0.63 | HCCC --> Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Jul 12, 2021 | $ 9.93 | $ 0.80 | LCAP --> MSP Recovery

Jul 15, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.82 | PFDR --> ServiceMax

Jul 16, 2021 | $ 9.90 | $ 0.97 | ATMR --> Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation

Jul 19, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.74 | OCA --> Kin

Jul 19, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.79 | ENNV --> Fast Radius, Inc.

Jul 19, 2021 | $ 9.92 | $ 0.90 | CPSR --> Gelesis Inc

Jul 20, 2021 | $ 9.79 | $ 0.69 | VELO --> BBQGuys

Jul 21, 2021 | $ 9.85 | $ 0.54 | MDH --> Olive.com

Jul 27, 2021 | $ 9.85 | $ 0.98 | MACQ --> AdTheorent Inc.

Jul 28, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.83 | GMBT --> Swvl

Aug 02, 2021 | $ 10.08 | $ 0.86 | YSAC --> Sky Harbour LLC

Aug 05, 2021 | $ 9.92 | $ 0.88 | GCAC --> Cepton Technologies, Inc

Aug 09, 2021 | $ 9.95 | $ 0.47 | MPAC --> MultiMetaVerse Inc.

Aug 10, 2021 | $ 9.85 | $ 0.55 | ASAX --> HotelPlanner

Aug 12, 2021 | $ 9.90 | $ 0.77 | FRSG --> EO Charging

Aug 13, 2021 | $ 9.86 | $ 0.82 | MTAC --> Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.

Aug 16, 2021 | $ 9.79 | $ 0.61 | SLCR --> Tim Hortons China

Aug 25, 2021 | $ 10.05 | $ 0.52 | ACBA --> DDC Enterprise Limited

Aug 30, 2021 | $ 10.08 | $ 0.60 | PAIC --> Revelation Biosciences, Inc

Sep 10, 2021 | $ 9.88 | $ 0.24 | GPCO --> MC Hologram Inc.

Sep 15, 2021 | $ 9.84 | $ 0.77 | ARTA --> Prentics

Sep 16, 2021 | $ 9.87 | $ 0.80 | PPGH --> Gogoro

Sep 20, 2021 | $ 9.87 | $ 0.95 | GLBL --> The Tiedemann and Alvarium Groups

SPACs with Warrants Under $1 & Vote Date Set

Vote Date | Common | Warrant | SPAC --> Target

Sep 28, 2021 | $ 9.99 | $ 0.61 | PTK --> Valens Semiconductor

Oct 05, 2021 | $ 10.08 | $ 0.81 | ITAC --> Arbe Robotics Ltd

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

