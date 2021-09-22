September 22, 2021
40 SPAC Warrants Under $1

With the SPAC GAMMA trade on, lots of retail investors are looking for ways to capitalize. Here are warrants currently under $1 that could be "cheap" ways to get in on the trade.
With the SPAC GAMMA trade on, lots of retail investors are looking for ways to capitalize. Below you'll find over 40 SPAC warrants that closed Tuesday's session under $1. 

If you want a primer on the trade, this is a quick read.

Remember, buyer beware if you are playing this trade as it's extremely volatile, and these stocks have consistently, and relatively quickly, fallen back to earth -- just look at the chart for OPAD's warrants below. After all, should a stock that 90%+ of shareholders chose to redeem signal a good buy? 

Below, the first listing is SPACs that have an announced merger (announced date in first column), but no vote date set yet. The second, much shorter listing, is SPACs that have set a vote date (first column).

SPACs with Warrants Under $1 & No Vote Date

Announced | Common | Warrant | SPAC --> Target
Oct 28, 2020 | $ 11.38 | $ 0.34 | ALAC --> SolarMax Technology, Inc.
Feb 18, 2021 | $ 10.19 | $ 0.20 | ESSC --> JHD Holdings
Mar 03, 2021 | $ 10.07 | $ 0.77 | VMAC --> Anghami
Mar 15, 2021 | $ 10.07 | $ 0.52 | GNRS --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest
May 17, 2021 | $ 9.93 | $ 0.68 | SCVX --> Bright Machines
May 17, 2021 | $ 10.29 | $ 0.23 | ZGYH --> Giga Energy Inc.
May 17, 2021 | $ 9.99 | $ 0.77 | SGAM --> Redbox
May 20, 2021 | $ 9.76 | $ 0.67 | XPOA --> Jam City
May 25, 2021 | $ 9.86 | $ 0.95 | FORE --> P3 Health Partners
Jun 04, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.88 | GIG --> BigBear.ai
Jun 10, 2021 | $ 10.01 | $ 0.34 | VENA --> VIYI Algorithm Inc.
Jun 10, 2021 | $ 9.95 | $ 0.96 | BSN --> Vertical Aerospace
Jun 14, 2021 | $ 9.90 | $ 0.78 | SVOK --> Boxed
Jun 18, 2021 | $ 9.94 | $ 0.80 | LIII --> Local Bounti Corp
Jun 22, 2021 | $ 10.02 | $ 0.69 | BCYP --> SAB Biotherapeutics
Jun 22, 2021 | $ 9.97 | $ 0.80 | CCAC --> Quanergy Systems
Jun 22, 2021 | $ 9.94 | $ 0.75 | THMA --> Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
Jul 08, 2021 | $ 9.83 | $ 0.63 | HCCC --> Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.
Jul 12, 2021 | $ 9.93 | $ 0.80 | LCAP --> MSP Recovery
Jul 15, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.82 | PFDR --> ServiceMax
Jul 16, 2021 | $ 9.90 | $ 0.97 | ATMR --> Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation
Jul 19, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.74 | OCA --> Kin
Jul 19, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.79 | ENNV --> Fast Radius, Inc.
Jul 19, 2021 | $ 9.92 | $ 0.90 | CPSR --> Gelesis Inc
Jul 20, 2021 | $ 9.79 | $ 0.69 | VELO --> BBQGuys
Jul 21, 2021 | $ 9.85 | $ 0.54 | MDH --> Olive.com
Jul 27, 2021 | $ 9.85 | $ 0.98 | MACQ --> AdTheorent Inc.
Jul 28, 2021 | $ 9.89 | $ 0.83 | GMBT --> Swvl
Aug 02, 2021 | $ 10.08 | $ 0.86 | YSAC --> Sky Harbour LLC
Aug 05, 2021 | $ 9.92 | $ 0.88 | GCAC --> Cepton Technologies, Inc
Aug 09, 2021 | $ 9.95 | $ 0.47 | MPAC --> MultiMetaVerse Inc.
Aug 10, 2021 | $ 9.85 | $ 0.55 | ASAX --> HotelPlanner
Aug 12, 2021 | $ 9.90 | $ 0.77 | FRSG --> EO Charging
Aug 13, 2021 | $ 9.86 | $ 0.82 | MTAC --> Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.
Aug 16, 2021 | $ 9.79 | $ 0.61 | SLCR --> Tim Hortons China
Aug 25, 2021 | $ 10.05 | $ 0.52 | ACBA --> DDC Enterprise Limited
Aug 30, 2021 | $ 10.08 | $ 0.60 | PAIC --> Revelation Biosciences, Inc
Sep 10, 2021 | $ 9.88 | $ 0.24 | GPCO --> MC Hologram Inc.
Sep 15, 2021 | $ 9.84 | $ 0.77 | ARTA --> Prentics
Sep 16, 2021 | $ 9.87 | $ 0.80 | PPGH --> Gogoro
Sep 20, 2021 | $ 9.87 | $ 0.95 | GLBL --> The Tiedemann and Alvarium Groups

SPACs with Warrants Under $1 & Vote Date Set

Vote Date | Common | Warrant | SPAC --> Target
Sep 28, 2021 | $ 9.99 | $ 0.61 | PTK --> Valens Semiconductor
Oct 05, 2021 | $ 10.08 | $ 0.81 | ITAC --> Arbe Robotics Ltd

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

See a full SPAC list here.

Latest Analysis

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com

