7 SPACs Set for Merger Vote on Tuesday, Squeeze Coming?

It's no secret that in the ever changing of world "what's hot in SPACs now" that the most recent trend has been the squeezing of heavily redeemed SPACs surrounding their merger vote dates. The latest being Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp (AMHC), who disclosed yesterday > 92% shares redeemed in their vote for Jasper Therapeutics. Of course, shares jumped +40.4% today on the news.
In that vein, be sure to keep an eye out on the following 7(!) SPACs that are all set to go ex-redemption this week and vote on their respective mergers on Tuesday.
Sep 28 | $ 9.96 | SPFR - Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation --> VELO3D
Sep 28 | $ 10.01 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III --> ionQ, Inc.
Sep 28 | $ 9.97 | PTK - PTK Acquisition Corp. --> Valens Semiconductor
Sep 28 | $ 10.00 | CAHC - CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd
Sep 28 | $ 9.95 | STPC - Star Peak Corp II --> Benson Hill, Inc.
Sep 28 | $ 10.07 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.
Sep 28 | $ 9.97 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences
Though, it begs the question, if many of these stocks are popping, might fewer shareholders redeem in hopes to ride the wave? Dilemma.
ICYMI - we spoke to the CEO of DMYI who are also voting on their merger with IonQ on Tuesday. Have a listen.
Recent SPAC IPOs
SPAC IPOs continue to underperform, with the only ones trading > $10 sporting an overfunded trust.
Sep 22 | $ 10.12 | ARGU - Argus Capital Corp.
Sep 21 | $ 9.87 | IPAX - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
Sep 20 | $ 10.20 | HHGC - HHG Capital Corporation
Sep 15 | $ 10.15 | FLYA - SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp.
Sep 14 | $ 10.08 | AEHAU - Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Sep 14 | $ 9.97 | EDNC - Endurance Acquisition Corp.
Sep 14 | $ 9.96 | SIER - Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp.
Sep 14 | $ 10.09 | CIIG - CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.
Sep 14 | $ 9.85 | SLVR - SILVERspac Inc
Sep 14 | $ 10.15 | WINV - WinVest Acquisition Corp.
Sep 13 | $ 10.05 | PAFO - Pacifico Acquisition Corp.
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
40.37% ~ $ 14.36 | AMHC - Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
3.21% ~ $ 12.54 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
1.56% ~ $ 9.78 | MEAC - Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.44% ~ $ 9.87 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)
1.40% ~ $ 10.90 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)
1.31% ~ $ 10.02 | LATN - Union Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
.91% ~ $ 9.95 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)
.90% ~ $ 9.74 | FICV - Frontier Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)
.87% ~ $ 9.89 | GIIX - GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (Pre-Deal)
.83% ~ $ 9.75 | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)
.82% ~ $ 12.30 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
.81% ~ $ 9.92 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)
.73% ~ $ 9.71 | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.72% ~ $ 9.77 | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)
.70% ~ $ 10.06 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
.63% ~ $ 9.66 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.74 | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.76 | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-1.44% ~ $ 10.27 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
-1.15% ~ $ 10.32 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.67 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.74 | FTVI - FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)
-1.00% ~ $ 9.87 | CAS - Cascade Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.97% ~ $ 9.71 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-.92% ~ $ 9.72 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-.82% ~ $ 9.66 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.81% ~ $ 9.76 | DNAA - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.74 | POW - Powered Brands (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.77 | GAPA - G&P Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.62% ~ $ 9.65 | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.71 | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.72 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.73 | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.77 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.77 | DNAD - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-.57% ~ $ 9.70 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-.52% ~ $ 9.69 | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.71 | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
