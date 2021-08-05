2 SPAC Votes on Tap Today, Expect more Redemptions?

RTP closed down 6% as it went ex-redemption, and PDOT is trading well below NAV as well. GRSV closed its merger with Ardagh but saw 42% redemptions from shareholders.

Gores Holdings V closed merger with Ardagh, yet saw substantial redemptions. In a common theme, the merger vote closed without a hitch, however over 22M shares were presented for redemption - representing ~42% of its trust value. AMBP trades today under its new symbol.

SPAC IPOs continue to keep coming, yet it's obvious that sponsors are having to jump through hoops to get deals priced. Yesterday we saw AMCI Acquisition Corp II give up a portion of its promote, and today Gladstone Acquisition has an overfunded trust of $10.20 in order to price its IPO.

On that note, recent IPOs continue to underperform, reinforcing the notion that friendlier terms for investors are necessary just to get deals priced:

Aug 02 | $ 9.89 | HWEL - Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Jul 30 | $ 9.89 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp

Jul 28 | $ 10.04 | SWAG - Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Jul 28 | $ 10.08 | IMAQ - International Media Acquisition Corp.

Jul 28 | $ 9.89 | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp

Jul 27 | $ 9.99 | DALS - DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp.

Jul 27 | $ 9.93 | MEAC - Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp

Jul 27 | $ 9.94 | APTM - Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

Jul 26 | $ 10.01 | WRAC - Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp.

Jul 26 | $ 10.00 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III

Jul 22 | $ 9.87 | BLNG - Belong Acquisition Corp.

SPAC Calendar

2 more votes upcoming today, including a second for Reinvent Technology Partners who recently closed its first merger with Hippo last week (via RTPZ). RTPZ saw 84% of its trust redeem. RTP, who votes today on its merger with Joby Aviation, has fallen ~60c since its gone ex-redemption and closed at $9.31 yesterday.

Aug 05 | $ 9.31 | RTP - Reinvent Technology Partners --> Joby Aviation

Aug 05 | $ 9.63 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp --> Li-Cycle Corp

Aug 06 | $ 9.82 | SCPE - SC Health Corporation --> Rockley Photonics

Aug 09 | $ 9.88 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics

Aug 10 | $ 9.97 | CHFW - Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp --> Surrozen, Inc.

Aug 11 | $ 10.20 | GRNV - GreenVision Acquisition Corp. --> Helbiz, Inc.

Aug 11 | $ 10.02 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. --> Momentus, Inc.

Aug 11 | $ 10.08 | NBA - New Beginnings Acquisition Corp --> Airspan Networks Inc

Aug 12 | $ 9.96 | SAII - SOFTWARE ACQ GP --> Otonomo Technologies, Ltd

Aug 12 | $ 10.07 | CFAC - CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III --> AEye, Inc.

Yesterday's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

Is FTCV, pending deal with eToro, benefiting from all the Robinhood (HOOD) hype?

15.66% ~ $ 11.67 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

1.44% ~ $ 9.89 | ADF - Aldel Financial Inc. (Pre-Deal)

1.12% ~ $ 9.90 | FTAA - FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.10% ~ $ 10.11 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.07% ~ $ 9.80 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | PMVC - PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | LHAA - Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.96% ~ $ 10.04 | DKDCA - Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.74 | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

.84% ~ $ 9.63 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.83% ~ $ 9.75 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

.79% ~ $ 10.23 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Announced)

.71% ~ $ 9.89 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.96 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.62% ~ $ 9.72 | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.91 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

.61% ~ $ 9.94 | VOSO - Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.59% ~ $ 10.19 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

Biggest Losers

-6.34% ~ $ 9.31 | RTP - Reinvent Technology Partners (Announced)

-3.15% ~ $ 11.37 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-2.26% ~ $ 12.13 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-2.14% ~ $ 11.44 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-1.75% ~ $ 11.78 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-1.63% ~ $ 9.64 | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.52% ~ $ 9.68 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.48% ~ $ 10.64 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.70 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.13% ~ $ 9.61 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-1.11% ~ $ 10.70 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.79 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.88 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.96% ~ $ 9.69 | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.88% ~ $ 10.09 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.79% ~ $ 9.63 | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-.79% ~ $ 10.02 | CHAQ - Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (Announced)

-.79% ~ $ 9.77 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)