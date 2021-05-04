SPAC Ideas for Tuesday

Another tough news cycle day for SPACs on Monday. Many announced deals are trading at discounted levels.

The body blows kept coming on Monday for SPACs: Warren Buffett made his negative views clear, MAACs deal wasn't exactly well received, and CF Finance lowered its deal valuation for AEye by 20%. While it doesn't appear that the onslaught of negative SPAC discourse is on its way out soon - it does mean that there are a plethora of discounted SPACs out there for those with conviction and patience.

No signs of new issues or M&A announcements of yet (one deal yesterday), will see if any brave SPACs hop into this market...

Elsewhere.. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR), who recently approved their deal with HydraFacial last week, surged +6% to $12.96 yesterday.

Look out for Experience Investment Corp (EXPC) vote tomorrow on its merger with Blade Urban Mobility. EXPC is treading the NAV line, closing yesterday at $9.99.

ICYMI: Keep an Eye on Amended Merger Terms

CF Finance III (CFAC) sent out a bit of a shocker yesterday as it lowered the agreed upon valuation of its target AEye, reducing its value from $1.9B to $1.5B. In addition, they added 10 cents per share to its trust congruent with extending its deal deadline out til September 2021 from May 2021. CFAC closed up 0.5% on the announcement to $10.05

CF notes that this repricing was due to "recent valuation changes of publicly traded lidar companies and changing conditions in the automotive lidar industry." That's certainly true as most of their comps are de-SPACs and all are trading poorly. You can see their comps in the below slide from their deal announcement deck:

SPAC deal announcement financial forecasts will be under pressure from SEC and investors

Unfortunately post-Peak SPAC, these deals have not been trading well. In fact most have been trading at/near NAV with the exception of Luminar. It has definitely been tough sledding for Lidar in recent weeks:

.83% ~ $ 9.75 | IPV - InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. -> AEVA, INC.

.40% ~ $ 10.02 | CFAC - CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III -> AEye, Inc.

-6.37% ~ $ 10.59 | CGRO - Collective Growth Corp -> Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

-2.29% ~ $ 10.65 | CLA - COLONNADE ACQ -> Ouster, Inc.

-7.19% ~ $ 12.78 | GRAF - Graf Industrial Corp. -> Velodyne Lidar

-3.43% ~ $ 21.97 | GMHI - Gores Metropoulos, Inc. -> Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Given the enhanced market and SEC scrutiny on SPACs, including the lofty financial projections and valuations of target companies, don't be surprised if more targets will ultimately come to the decision to amend any merger terms.

Recent Mergers are Trading at Discounts

While merger activity has picked up a bit, the return pops have certainly dissipated. An interesting trade would be to target discounted SPACs and either reap the yield/redeem at a merger vote or ride the gains if positive news comes out on the target companies.

May 03 | $ 9.95 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences

Apr 30 | $ 9.97 | GMII - Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.

Apr 28 | $ 9.94 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.

Apr 28 | $ 10.17 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.

Apr 27 | $ 10.05 | BLUW - Blue Water Acquisition Corporation --> Clarus Therapeutics

Apr 25 | $ 10.36 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp --> Super Group

Apr 22 | $ 9.98 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.

Apr 22 | $ 10.99 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I --> SMARTRENT.COM, INC.

Recent IPOs

-1.6% ~ $ 9.84 | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp

-.7% ~ $ 9.93 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp.

-.7% ~ $ 9.93 | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp

-.6% ~ $ 9.94 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

-.6% ~ $ 9.94 | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III

-.5% ~ $ 9.95 | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp.

-.5% ~ $ 9.95 | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II

-.5% ~ $ 9.95 | PDOT - Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

