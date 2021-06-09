The SPAC Tide is Turning Positive

Pre-Deal SPACs are higher and De-SPACs are performing better. The new issue market reopens, and two new mergers announced today.

A welcome scene on the activity front this morning with 2 new deals announced and 3 fresh IPOs. However, also not very surprising, none of the aforementioned traded particularly well. KCAC + Wallbox (see below) shares fell 2%, while KVSA dipped 3% on its first deal. Of the 3 IPOs (GACQ, SMIH, and CLBR) just Summit Healthcare (SMIH) is trading above NAV in the aftermarket at $10.40.

That being said, the SPAC tide definitely feels to be turning with improving sentiment and rising prices. Pre-deal SPACs have been creeping higher towards NAV, and the the average is now at $9.84. De-SPACs have been performing better, particularly right after De-SPAC, and announced deals are generally trading higher as well (avg. $10.78). And, we've seen a number of SPACs pop around the merger vote or after de-SPAC so KCAC/Wallbox's (among others) story isn't fully written yet.

We'll continue to expect the newest IPOs to dip below NAV, but there is a ton of opportunity to be had in both pre-deal and announced-deal SPACs given the current state of the market. See below for June's upcoming M&A votes - over 20 on tap.

Two more De-SPACs are now official, GIX--> UpHealth will begin trading as UPH on the NYSE tomorrow, and FSRV--> Katapult will begin trading as KPLT on Nasdaq tomorrow.

Khosla Ventures (KSVA) struck its first SPAC deal (3 have priced) with Valo Health, valuing the company at $2.3B EV. Shares slumped down 3% to close at $9.91. The well known venture capitalist had previously warned retail investors against expecting large near term profits in his SPAC deals:

According to new amendments filed this morning, Chamath's 4 new biotech SPACs intend to allocate up to 5% of their offering to retail investors thru SoFi's new retail IPO platform.

The filing also notes that it will charge retail investors $50 per trade if they want to unload those shares prior to 6 months after the offering, so buyer beware.

Of course one of Chamath's original SPACs, Social Capital Hedesophia V (IPOE), took SoFi public earlier this month.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (KCAC) Wallbox deal Falls Flat (for now)

This morning, KCAC joined the crowded SPAC EV related space in announcing a $1.5B deal with Wallbox. Wallbox develops EV charging solutions for residential, semi-public and public use from nine offices across three continents, with sales across 67 countries. KCAC shares dropped on the day, ultimately settling down 2%. EV related SPACs with lofty revenue projections haven't been as desirable from the investing community as of late.

See: RIDE plunges on going concern.

Upcoming M&A Votes

Jun 30 | $ 11.35 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 11.02 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Jun 30 | $ 10.63 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 29 | $ 10.01 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 29 | $ 12.79 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 28 | $ 10.20 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 24 | $ 10.02 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Jun 24 | $ 10.32 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC

Jun 23 | $ 10.09 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp --> Payoneer Inc.

Jun 23 | $ 10.00 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. --> Origin Materials

Jun 22 | $ 10.19 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage --> ironSource

Jun 22 | $ 12.75 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV --> Perella Weinberg Partners LLC

Jun 17 | $ 10.00 | ACAC - Acies Acquisition Corp --> PlayStudios, Inc.

Jun 16 | $ 10.13 | CRSA - Crescent Acquisition Corp --> LiveVox TopCo, LLC

Jun 15 | $ 9.99 | FAII - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II --> ATI Physical Therapy

Jun 11 | $ 18.88 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp --> Proterra Inc

Jun 10 | $ 10.17 | VGAC - VG Acquisition Corp --> 23andMe, Inc.

Jun 10 | $ 10.17 | CCX - Churchill Capital Corp II --> Software Luxembourg Holding S.A

Jun 10 | $ 17.25 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. --> WM Holding Company, LLC

Today's Biggest Gainers

THBR rose the most as its shareholders approved its merger with Indie Semi.

7.25% ~ $ 11.10 | THBR - Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd (Announced)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

4.49% ~ $ 11.16 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

3.80% ~ $ 16.92 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

3.72% ~ $ 11.15 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

3.19% ~ $ 15.87 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

1.85% ~ $ 9.90 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.75% ~ $ 12.18 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.65% ~ $ 10.50 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 9.94 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.53% ~ $ 9.93 | CLIM - Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.53% ~ $ 10.60 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III (Announced)

1.53% ~ $ 10.63 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.42% ~ $ 9.99 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.38% ~ $ 10.25 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II (Announced)

1.33% ~ $ 9.88 | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.31% ~ $ 10.79 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

Today's Biggest Losers

-6.78% ~ $ 12.79 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.96% ~ $ 17.25 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-4.68% ~ $ 13.44 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-3.93% ~ $ 11.23 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.03% ~ $ 9.91 | KVSA - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (Announced)

-2.93% ~ $ 11.93 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-2.78% ~ $ 11.52 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-2.70% ~ $ 18.39 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.67% ~ $ 9.83 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

-2.32% ~ $ 11.35 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

-2.00% ~ $ 9.80 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.96% ~ $ 10.00 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

-1.92% ~ $ 13.26 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-1.83% ~ $ 9.77 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.64% ~ $ 10.18 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

-1.58% ~ $ 11.80 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.48% ~ $ 10.22 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)