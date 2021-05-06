TheStreet home
SPACs Get Beat Up Again

SPACs are getting increasingly battered as IPOs are scarce, pre-deal SPACs fall consistently below NAV, and announced deals continue to weaken. EV SPACs got hammered as two deals closed.
Another rough day for SPACs as the average price for a pre-deal SPAC is now down to $9.88. SPACs with announced deals fared even worse with almost 85% trading down today.  

This morning did see one M&A announcement (see below), but that brings the week's total to just two announced and neither impressed. It's clear the pace will remain slow until "peak deal" - i.e. when the 420+ SPACs that are searching for targets and feeling the pressure - forces the hand of the SPACs. Those SPACs are trading at an average share price of $9.88, meaning the yield + optionality trade remains very much intact but there is little broad investor enthusiasm for this long play. 

Today's Deal: Amplitude Healthcare (AMHC) / Jasper Therapeutics
This morning, Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHC) announced a $290M EV deal with Jasper Therapeutics. The deal financing includes a $100M PIPE. 

AMHC shares barely moved on the day finishing up 1 cent to $9.92, still below NAV. Its warrants (AMHCW), however, jumped bit +16% to $0.99.  

Announced Deals Looking Weak

Almost half of SPACs with announced deals are trading under $10 now which opens up more yield opportunities, but it's not a good sign for the overall SPAC market as it suggests real disagreement between the market and the SPAC/Sponsor on the value of the deal. Watch for investors to quickly exit positions and take gains if there is good deal pop or post-deal news that drives the stock above NAV.

Here's how recently announced deals are holding up:

May 06 | $ 9.92 | AMHC | Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation --> Jasper Therapeutics
May 03 | $ 9.91 | MAAC | Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences
Apr 30 | $ 9.97 | GMII | Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.
Apr 28 | $ 9.99 | GLEO | Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.
Apr 28 | $ 9.91 | MRAC | Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.
Apr 27 | $ 10.06 | BLUW | Blue Water Acquisition Corporation --> Clarus Therapeutics
Apr 25 | $ 10.21 | SEAH | Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp --> Super Group
Apr 22 | $ 11.10 | FWAA | Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I --> SMARTRENT.COM, INC.
Apr 22 | $ 9.96 | HZAC | HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.
Apr 19 | $ 10.11 | DBDR | Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. --> CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.
Apr 15 | $ 9.85 | CHFW | Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp --> Surrozen, Inc.
Apr 15 | $ 9.92 | DEH | D8 Holdings Corp. --> Vicarious Surgical Inc.
Apr 14 | $ 11.50 | BCTG | BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics
Apr 14 | $ 10.12 | ROCC | Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.
Apr 13 | $ 11.84 | AGC | ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP --> Grab
Apr 08 | $ 9.90 | TWCT | TWC Tech Holdings II Corp --> Cellebrite
Apr 08 | $ 14.97 | RICE | Rice Acquisition Corp. --> Aria Energy & Achaea Energy
Apr 07 | $ 9.93 | MCAD | Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II --> Better Therapeutics
Apr 07 | $ 9.89 | CAHC | CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd
Apr 06 | $ 16.33 | MUDS | Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II --> The Topps Company
Apr 06 | $ 9.91 | ROT | Rotor Acquisition Corp --> SARCOS CORP.

EV SPACs Drop -- Even NGA and GIK which Closed Today

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp (NGA) closed its merger with Lion Electric Company. Shares will trade as LEV on the NYSE starting tomorrow, May-7. NGA closed down 6.5% at $16.17 today. 

 GigCapital3 (GIK) and Lightning eMotors closed their merger today. Shares will trade as ZEV on the NYSE starting tomorrow, May-7. GIK closed down 1.5% today, but trading pretty low at $7.82. 

Overall, the EV related SPACs (past and present) had a rough day dropping across the board and in some cases deeply:

-11.92% ~ $ 15.00 | TPGY - -> EVBox Group
-7.98% ~ $ 7.39 | HCAC - -> Canoo Holdings Ltd.
-6.71% ~ $ 8.06 | DPHC - -> Lordstown Motors Corp.
-3.51% ~ $ 11.82 | GRAF - -> Velodyne Lidar
-3.04% ~ $ 11.47 | PSAC - -> Faraday Future
-2.69% ~ $ 10.14 | VTIQ - -> Nikola Corporation
-2.68% ~ $ 22.50 | SBE - -> ChargePoint, Inc.
-2.42% ~ $ 6.05 | PIC - -> XL HYBRIDS INC
-1.15% ~ $ 18.96 | CCIV - -> Lucid Motors
-.67% ~ $ 8.88 | SHLL - -> Hyliion Inc.
-.62% ~ $ 11.30 | SPAQ - -> Fisker Inc.
-.10% ~ $ 9.91 | FIII - -> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Today's SPAC Moves

Biggest SPAC Gainers

1.09% ~ $ 11.14 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
1.03% ~ $ 9.84 | LHC - Leo Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.02% ~ $ 9.89 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | PICC - Pivotal Investment Corporation III (Pre-Deal)
.99% ~ $ 10.24 | SVFC - SVF Investment Corp. 3 (Pre-Deal)
.81% ~ $ 10.00 | FCAX - Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.78% ~ $ 10.29 | GRSV - GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. (Announced)
.77% ~ $ 10.44 | DGNR - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (Announced)
.71% ~ $ 9.93 | LHAA - Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPAC Decliners

-11.92% ~ $ 15.00 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
-7.30% ~ $ 9.01 | EXPC - Experience Investment Corp (Announced)
-7.23% ~ $ 11.68 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)
-6.78% ~ $ 15.96 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-4.80% ~ $ 12.50 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-4.67% ~ $ 11.84 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)
-4.13% ~ $ 12.08 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
-3.90% ~ $ 9.60 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.47% ~ $ 15.00 | IPOE - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (Announced)
-3.37% ~ $ 16.33 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

