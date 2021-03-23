SPAC Merger Tuesday: Two Deals (SPFR, CHAQ), Lackluster Reaction

Two second-time deals for JAWS and Chardan, respectively, failed to garner positive market performance amidst an overall swoon in the SPAC market.

JAWS Spitfire / Velo3D

JAWS Spitfire (SPFR) announced a definitive agreement to merge with Velo3D, marking the 2nd SPAC deal for Barry Sternlicht's team supported by his family office. The real estate mogul, turned serial SPAC issuer, has 3 additional SPACs who have filed S-1s and waiting to price, and another (Jaws Mustang) searching for a target of its own.

Jaws acquisition, their first SPAC, previously announced a deal with Cano Health back in November of 2020, and are waiting to close that transaction.

The Velo3D deal carries a $1.6B EV price tag and a $155M PIPE to support the financing. Baron Capital and Hedosophia (wya @Chamath?) are leading the PIPE. Velo is another pre-revenue SPAC deal, valued at 3.0x 2025E revenue. Forecasting strong growth in the future:

See the press release and investor deck.

The market didn't exactly eat up the deal as SPFR closed down ~5% to $10.15 today.

Chardan Healthcare 2 / Renovacor

Chardan 2 (CHAQ) struck a deal with Renovacor, a novel AA-based gene therapy platform at $84.6M EV, a small deal in world of mega SPAC mergers. The deal is supported by a $30M PIPE. 100% equity roll for existing shareholders.

The market barely nudged on this one as shares closed up 8 cents to $10.10

Chardan 1 de-spac'ed into BiomX back in 2019. Shares have struggled as of late, trading around ~$7-8. Chardan is a broker/dealer and has another SPAC series, Chardan NexTech, with two outstanding SPACs looking for a deal.

See the press release and investor deck.

Take Away

The SPAC market is in the middle of a slow down. Everything from new S-1's to IPOs will decelerate and the quick flip IPO pops are almost certainly done for now. But, this isn't a bubble bursting (in most cases) so much as the market's pendulum swinging back toward a more natural, sustainable state.

This shift will benefit smart SPAC for investors who can consistently make smart bets on yield with optionality, and then occasionally identify those deals that will be big de-SPAC winners. For these investors, the rest of 2021 could be a great year.